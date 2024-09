Throughout the past two years, Hummus and Pita has outgrown its home in downtown Overland Park.

Owner Dhiaa Eid opened the Mediterranean restaurant in July 2022, in its small space off Santa Fe Drive. Word has traveled fast since then, creating the need for more room for customers, he said.

But the restaurant didn’t have to go far to meet that demand. On Friday, Hummus and Pita officially unveiled its new space — which, connected to the existing one, nearly triples the restaurant’s capacity.

Hummus and Pita operates at 8039 Santa Fe Drive

The Mediterranean eatery occupies a space just off West 80th Street and Santa Fe Drive.

The next-door space that Hummus and Pita renovated and expanded into was previously a barber shop, which closed earlier this year.

The restaurant operates from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday (with a break in-between), from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday — though Eid said he’s considering extending those hours soon.

The new space allows for larger groups

While the existing space still can accommodate a few dine-in customers, Eid said it was difficult to accommodate big groups before.

“Sometimes we’d get phone calls about big groups of 12 to 15 or more,” he said. “That meant more than half of the restaurant.”

In addition to adding more tables, Eid said he also wanted to make the restaurant more of a place where customers could comfortably sit and talk for a while instead of grabbing their food to-go.

That concept, he said, inspired the space’s new “cozy” vibe with large booths and a calming water fountain inside and a newly expanded covered patio outside.

“I feel like there’s going to be a future for us here,” Eid said. “We can do big parties now and catering here — all of that will be added to the list.”

The restaurant is growing its menu too

With more space comes new menu items at Hummus and Pita as well, some of which Eid said he’s still finalizing.

Customers can expect to see new baked chicken and lamb dishes, as well as sweet treats like konafa (a cream-filled pastry) and soft-serve ice cream.

Ultimately, he said, he looks forward to implementing more variety while also continuing to give customers the things they’ve been coming back for over the past two years.

“We have great service and authentic food,” he said. “When you eat it, you’ll have to come back and try it again.”

