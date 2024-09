Speed tables are coming to a connecting street near Meadowbrook Park.

The Prairie Village City Council last week unanimously approved the installation of two speed tables along 90th Street between Somerset Drive and Roe Avenue, just north of Meadowbrook Park.

This comes after residents along the street banded together to petition for a traffic calming measure along the street.

75% of nearby residents support the speed tables

Resident Lorry Nelson started the petition process to bring a traffic calming measure to this stretch of 90th Street, with 75% of nearby residents — above the required 60% — in support.

A traffic study found that this portion of the road sees 751 to 1,000 vehicles per day, driving at an average speed of about 5 mph above the 25-mile-an-hour speed limit and that about 60% of those vehicles are “cut-through” traffic.

These criteria, and associated points, qualified this stretch of 90th Street for the city’s traffic calming program, which has historically seen success with speed tables, according to city documents.

Councilmember Greg Shelton said Nelson is “a great example” of residents positively working to solve a problem in their neighborhood. (Shelton is the brother-in-law of Post publisher Jay Senter.)

These speed tables cost $20,000

The two speed tables will cost the city $20,000 in total, according to city documents.

Prairie Village plans to pay for the speed tables out of its capital improvement fund with dollars set aside specifically for traffic calming.

Public Works Director Keith Bredehoeft told the Post via email on Friday that the speed tables will be placed near the Cedar Drive and Linden Lane intersections along 90th Street.

Next steps:

The speed tables are being built and installed this fall, according to city documents.

Bredehoeft said the speed tables are scheduled for installation on Sept. 27.

