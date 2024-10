A fast-casual Mediterranean chain will officially open at a prominent northeast Johnson County development this week.

On Friday, Mediterranean eatery CAVA will open its new location at the Merriam Grand Station development.

The restaurant’s opening will be preceded by a Community Day preview event on Thursday.

Monetary donations from customers on Thursday will be matched and donated to Harvesters, a nonprofit geared toward addressing food insecurity in the community.

CAVA is at 8701 Shawnee Mission Parkway

The restaurant occupies a space on the east side of the Merriam Grand Station development, near Supplement Superstore and the future home of sandwich shop Jersey Mike’s.

Breakfast restaurant Pegah’s used to operate there before it was demolished at the end of 2022.

Once it opens, CAVA will operate from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

CAVA serves fast-casual Mediterranean fare

CAVA serves customizable bowls and pita wraps, which come with a wide range of options for grains, greens and toppings.

The restaurant’s menu also features several pre-designed combinations for bowls and wraps, such as the harissa avocado bowl — which comes with harissa honey chicken, hot harissa vinaigrette, feta cheese, hummus, avocado, corn and greens.

In addition to wraps and bowls, CAVA also offers pita chips in either classic or newly-added garlic ranch flavors, as well as sweet treats like brownies and cookies.

The Merriam location will also feature a drive-up window for pickup orders.

This marks CAVA’s third location in Johnson County

The Washington, D.C.-based chain also has two locations in Overland Park.

Those locations are at 6405 W. 135th St., and 11895 W. 95th St., near the Oak Park Mall.

Across the state line, CAVA also has a location in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

