A national retailer known for its discounted goods is on its way out of Johnson County.

Ohio-based Big Lots has put its Shawnee location on its most recent list of store closures, following hundreds of bankruptcy-related nationwide closures.

Store associates at the Shawnee store confirmed the upcoming closure to the Post on Friday, but did not have an official closing date.

Big Lots operates at 7408 Nieman Road

The store has operated for roughly 13 years at its space at the Trailridge Shopping Center off 75th Street and Nieman Road, near Dollar General and Pathlight Brewing.

The Big Lots brand offers a wide range of discounted products, from snacks and home decor items to toys and gardening products.

The Shawnee location began its closing liquidation sales on Friday.

Big Lots is closing hundreds of stores this year

The Ohio-based discount retailer filed for bankruptcy at the end of the summer.

Amid its financial struggle, Big Lots is in the process of closing more than 300 stores across the country.

Private equity firm Nexus Capital Management reportedly plans to take over the Big Lots stores that will remain open, according to CNN.

This is Big Lots’ last Johnson County location

The company previously had two Johnson County stores: one in Shawnee, and one in Olathe.

The Olathe store will close next month, as part of an initial round of nationwide closures.

Its last day in operation will be Nov. 24, according to employees at that store.

