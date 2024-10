The owner of an Olathe-based tax preparation service pleaded guilty in federal court to filing false income tax returns on behalf of his clients.

On Monday, Hophine Bwosinde, 60, who lives in Lenexa, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court of Kansas in Kansas City, Kansas, to aiding and assisting in the preparation of fraud and false statements.

Bwosinde opened the Lenexa-based Amboseli Professional Services in 2018.

From 2018 to 2022, Bwosinde prepared 48 returns for 17 clients that either inflated legitimate business expenses or claimed losses related to fake businesses, according to a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice. (A note, the press release spells the business name differently than it appears in court documents.)

Bwosinde ran and lost in the primary race for the Ward 4 seat of the Lenexa City Council in August 2021.

Bwosinde made fraudulent statements on clients’ taxes

In the false entries on the taxes, Bwosinde lowered his clients’ taxable income, which resulted in refunds to be fraudulently paid out to them by the Internal Revenue Service.

“Had Bwosinde prepared accurate returns, his clients would have had smaller refunds or would have owed money to the Internal Revenue Service,” according to court documents.

In a 2021 tax return for a client, Bwosinde falsely listed Schedule C net losses of $27,236 and “other income” reported on the Schedule 1 of $40,000 in “home investment,” federal documents cited.

“(Bwosinde) knew (his client) did not actually sustain those net losses and other income,” according to court documents.

In total, Bwosinde caused a tax loss exceeding $1.5 million, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Bwosinde will be sentenced in February

Bwosinde has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Feb. 18, 2025. He faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison.

He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties, including about $279,000 in restitution owed to the IRS, according to court documents.

The IRS may seek additional taxes, interest and penalties from defendant relating to the conduct covered by this plea agreement.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

