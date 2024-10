A former employee at an Overland Park nursing home will serve more than 17 years in prison for raping a resident.

On Oct. 23, Samuel M. Wambugu, 66, of Olathe, was sentenced in Johnson County District Court to a total of 208 months in prison for rape and mistreatment of a dependent adult.

Judge Christina Dunn Gyllenborg handed down the sentence, which includes 165 months for the rape charge and another 43 months for a charge of mistreatment of a dependent adult. The sentences will run consecutively.

The case stems from a reported rape on Jan. 21, 2022, of an 85-year-old nursing home resident.

Wambugu was reported by a co-worker

The Heritage of Overland Park is a nursing home that specializes in treating older adults with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The assault was reported after a Heritage co-worker found Wambugu with his pants down and the victim partially undressed in her room, according to a Kansas City Star report, citing court documents.

The co-worker reported the assault the following day to nursing home management, out of fear that Wambugu would retaliate against her if she immediately told someone, she told police, according to the Star.

The victim recalled being assaulted

After the rape was reported, the victim was examined at an area hospital for rape. She recalled that she was almost asleep when a man, identified as Wambugu, assaulted her.

The victim told medical staff that she felt violated and that the experience was “awful and gross”.

Following that, Wambugu was placed into custody on Feb. 4, 2022, in the Johnson County jail.

The Heritage of Overland Park did not return a request for comment on the sentencing.

