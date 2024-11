This year, a Missouri barbecue staple said goodbye to its original home. Now it’s saying hello to Johnson County.

After leaving Raytown, Missouri, earlier this year, Harp Barbecue has reopened in Overland Park — its first location in the county.

Harp Barbecue is at 12094 W. 135th St.

The restaurant occupies a space just off 135th Street and Quivira Road, near Saki and Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh.

Pizza Shuttle previously occupied that space before it closed in April. (Before that, Jon Russell’s Kansas City Barbecue occupied the space, ironically.)

Harp Barbecue is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Harp Barbecue serves smoked meats and sandwiches

The menu at Harp Barbecue features barbecued meats like brisket, pulled pork and burnt ends — which customers can either enjoy on their own or between slices of bread.

The restaurant’s menu also offers side dishes like cheesy corn, sweet potato mash and coleslaw.

As of now, the Overland Park menu generally mirrors what the restaurant offered up in Raytown.

However, Harp said he’s pondering some new additions for down the line, such as sweet treats like cinnamon rolls and healthier fare like salads.

“We’ll do that slowly, probably whenever we feel like we’re doing good with this menu and have it under our belt,” he said.

The restaurant already has a local following

Though the restaurant cut its teeth on the other side of the state line, Harp said many of its regular customers already reside in Johnson County.

Harp Barbecue initially operated as a pop-up at Crane Brewing in Raytown before moving to its first brick-and-mortar space two years ago. So while some were sad to see it go in Missouri, he said, there has been plenty of excitement brewing in Overland Park as well.

“I’ve been getting lots of DMs and messages and stuff leading up to it,” he said. “So far, we’ve had pretty good reactions from the locals who live out here.”

Ultimately, Harp said, the most exciting part of this new chapter is the potential of what it could bring.

“There’s a lot going on out this way, a lot of traffic and people moving around,” he said. “It’s just an opportunity of growth for us.”

