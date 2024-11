A locally-owned pizzeria has closed its doors for good in Johnson County.

Paul and Jennifer Doring, owners of Paulie D’s Pizza on Johnson Drive in downtown Mission, closed their restaurant at the beginning of November.

Paulie D’s Pizza operated at 5735 Johnson Dr.

The restaurant occupied its space on Johnson Drive for more than five years.

Before Paulie D’s Pizza opened there, the Mission space had previously been home to ice cream shop and bakery Dips and Sips.

The pizzeria also operated near Fluffy Fresh Donuts and specialty gift shop Truly Madly Depot.

Paulie D’s wasn’t the Dorings’ first pizzeria

The Dorings opened Westwood Pizza in 2007, which operated on County Line Road for roughly a year.

Before Westwood Pizza opened, Paul also owned and operated Pizza Kings in downtown Merriam for roughly a decade.

All three restaurants were known for their fresh hand-tossed pizzas, as well as other items like cheese bread and salads.

The owners are entering a new chapter

On social media, the Dorings told customers that they have moved to the Pomme de Terre Lake area in Missouri.

They added that they may open another restaurant in Missouri next year, but those plans are not yet set in stone.

“We have been so fortunate to have your support and the dedication of our regular customers,” the couple said via Facebook. “You have helped make this little mom and pop pizza place a success!”

