Two people have minor injuries following separate crashes on Interstate 435 during the Thursday evening rush hour.

The first crash happened on westbound Interstate 435 at Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park just before 5:30 p.m.

According to recorded radio traffic, one driver overcorrected and rolled their vehicle while braking to slow with other traffic.

The vehicle ended up on its roof. Everyone inside of the overturned vehicle was able to get out before Overland Park firefighters arrived.

Johnson County Med-Act transported one adult from that crash to an area hospital in stable condition.

The crash forced the closure of all but one lane, causing a backup of just over three miles into Missouri.

Then, at about 5:50 p.m., a second crash happened near the tail end of the backed up traffic, in westbound lanes of I-435 on the bridge over State Line Road just inside Leawood city limits.

Radio traffic stated that one car was stopped when it was rear-ended at low speed. The driver of the vehicle that was hit was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

A third crash was also reported in the eastbound lanes of I-435 near Roe Avenue at 6 p.m.

Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act responded to report that no one was injured.

Firefighters leaving the scene of the third crash were then called to a possible vehicle fire on the right shoulder of westbound I-435 near the Lamar Avenue overpass.

Those crews quickly extinguished a small fire, and no injuries were reported.

All of the crashes were cleaned up and the highway returned to normal traffic flow by 7 p.m.