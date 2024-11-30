Mike Frizzell November 30, 2024 Traffic & Roads 60 crashes reported in Johnson County during holiday weekend snow storm Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Southbound traffic on US-69 in Overland Park came to a standstill Saturday morning after two vehicles in the front of the line seen above became stuck on the icy bridge over 119th Street. Image via KC Scout. The first snow of the season brought traffic headaches to Johnson County on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. According to the National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, most of the metro received between one and three inches of snow. Heavier totals were found to the east and west, with Lawrence reporting four inches and eastern Jackson County, Missouri, reporting five inches. Even with many cities pretreating roads last week with salt brine and again overnight with rock salt, roads quickly deteriorated Saturday morning as the snow piled up, making driving conditions hazardous, particularly around midday. One of several vehicle slide-offs on northbound I-35 between Gardner and Olathe. Image via KC Scout. According to the various police department call logs in Johnson County, officers and sheriff’s deputies responded to more than 60 crashes, four involving non-life-threatening injuries, and 55 motorists in need of assistance across the county between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday. These numbers do not include calls from the Kansas Highway Patrol. Some of the biggest problems were found on U.S. 69 Highway near 119th Street in Overland Park, where a crash involved as many as eight vehicles on the northbound side. Southbound traffic was stalled for more than 20 minutes after a car slid off into a guard rail, causing all traffic to stop. Vehicles then had a difficult time restarting due to ice on the bridge over 119th Street. A traffic jam builds up around a slide-off on I-35 south of 175th Street. Image via KC Scout. Further south, police and sheriff’s deputies closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 from 175th Street near Gardner to 159th Street in Olathe. Multiple vehicles had slid off the highway into the grass medians and shoulders there. A tractor-trailer got stuck on the flyover ramp from westbound Interstate 435 to southbound Interstate 35 and blocked both lanes. Overland Park Police also closed the flyover ramp connecting southbound US-69 to eastbound I-435 due to icy conditions. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Previous articleYour Library: Curbside convenience for busy lives Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES What Post staffers are thankful for this year in Johnson County Shawnee Police say car crashed into building after medical emergency These volunteers help Shawnee homeowners with free house repairs Seven Stories indie bookshop getting ‘fresh start’ in bigger Shawnee space City health clinic’s move signals more changes at Lenexa’s old city hall