Wisconsin-based Culver’s will soon unveil its newest Johnson County location, which will also be its second in Olathe.

The fast-casual chain, known for items like cheese curds and custard, is gearing up to open its new Olathe location on Dec. 16.

Culver’s is opening at 13515 S. Mur-Len Road

The restaurant will occupy a space just off 135th Street and Mur-Len Road.

There, it will neighbor breakfast eatery The Big Biscuit.

The site was vacant for several years. China Star Super Buffet occupied the space before the restaurant closed in 2011.

Culver’s offers “handcrafted” sandwiches and snacks

The chain’s menu features a range of “fresh, never frozen” burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and salads.

Culver’s is also known for its frozen custard, rotating “flavors of the day” like caramel cashew, creamy lemon crumble, and mint cookie.

Culver’s also serves snacks like cheese curds, French fries, onion rings and pretzel bites.

This marks the sixth Culver’s in Johnson County

The Wisconsin-based chain has a second location in Olathe, at 18685 W. 151st St.

Outside of Olathe, Culver’s also has Johnson County locations in Lenexa, Mission, Overland Park and Gardner.

Across the state line, Culver’s also has four locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

