A spa and boutique offering all things skincare has officially debuted in Johnson County.

The Grove Spa & Boutique, a spa and shop that got its start in Kansas City, Missouri, unveiled a new Leawood location last month.

The Grove Spa & Boutique is at 10673 Mission Road

The spa moved into a space on the Leawood side of the Mission Farms shopping center, near the Tavern restaurant and the Lemon Cake Bakery.

Bike shop Elite Cycling previously occupied that space before the shop relocated to Overland Park earlier this year.

The Grove is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Grove offers organic skincare products and services

The spa’s available services range from cosmetic injectables and threading to peels, facials and laser hair removal. The spa also offers a wide variety of facials for both adults and teens.

On the retail side, the Grove also stocks its shelves with skincare products like serums, moisturizers and clay masks from various brands like Face Reality, Alastin and Color Science. Customers do not have to have a service appointment to shop at the skincare boutique.

Tammy Sciara, the owner, said the name, “the Grove”, aims to signify something that’s living and natural (like an outdoor space).

“I really try to embrace the natural look of beauty,” she said. “Our facials are built around relaxation, rejuvenation, and organic skincare.”

The marks the spa’s first Johnson County location

Sciara opened the Grove’s initial location at a small space at Kansas City, Missouri’s Country Club Plaza in 2018.

The spa and boutique eventually outgrew its original digs and relocated to Kansas City, Missouri’s Brookside neighborhood in 2020.

Since then, Sciara said that she has enjoyed the sense of community in Brookside and how well the businesses there complement each other. When it came time to choose a space for expansion, she said, she felt the same way about Mission Farms.

The new location also helps better serve the Grove’s Johnson County clients, both old and new, she added. Many of the Brookside location’s providers also work at the Leawood location.

“The most exciting thing for us is making ourselves available to a different part of the Kansas City market,” she said. “We did have a lot of clients that were driving (from Johnson County) when they wanted to come to an appointment. So putting ourselves out here, we’re able to help those clients get into an appointment and not take as much of their day, but we’re also able to see so many new clients.”

Want more local business news? Mother-daugther team open fabrics store Legacy Fabrics in downtown Mission