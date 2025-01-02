Overland Park developments north of I-435 to watch in 2025

At the start of 2025, the Johnson County Post is looking ahead to some of the major development projects that we are keeping an eye on this year, including those that have already begun work or are anticipated to start in the next 12 months. This story focuses on projects in Overland Park inside the I-435 loop.

From ongoing work downtown and new projects in the area to major redevelopment efforts elsewhere, here are some of the prominent projects in northern Overland Park that we’ve got our eyes on.

Brookridge (now Meridian) — I-435 and Antioch

The much-discussed Brookridge Golf and Fitness redevelopment broke ground officially in the late summer of 2023. Since then, there’s been little movement aside from KDOT-backed improvements to the area around Antioch Road and 103rd Street, which took much of 2024 to complete.

In mid-2024, Curtin Property Co, the developer, requested some deadline extensions, citing unspecific “economic conditions” as a reason. That gives the developer until 2029 to complete the first major construction deadline.

The project — renamed Meridian in 2023 — is valued at roughly $2 billion. The full scope of work is anticipated to occur in phases and take years to complete. In the past, Overland Park approved roughly $200 million in tax incentives for the development.

Once completed, Meridian is expected to feature millions of square feet of new construction for residential, retail, dining and office uses while leaving several acres of open green space.

8036 Metcalf mixed-use — 80th and Metcalf

Hunt Midwest plans to turn a now-vacant property that was once a Winstead’s hamburger joint into a large mixed-use development with apartments.

More than 225 apartment units are planned in all. It will contain ground-level retail spanning 5,000 square feet and a stacked mostly below-ground parking structure with some public parking availability.

The complex went through the Overland Park Planning Commission easily at the end of 2024.

Now, it’s headed to the Overland Park City Council for consideration in early 2025. To go ahead, the project needs the city council to approve a Certificate of Conformity, finding that the development complies with the city’s special zoning overlay for the downtown area.

Metcalf South apartments — 97th and Metcalf

Thompson Thrift intends to build more than 300 apartments split between two separate four-story buildings at the former site of the Metcalf South shopping center.

This particular portion of the property was last used by the Sears store, which held on longer than the rest of the Metcalf South shopping district but was ultimately demolished a few years ago.

If the apartments are ultimately built — to be clear, multiple past proposals for this key redevelopment area have fallen through — then it would fill one of the largest remaining portions of the failed shopping center’s property.

Padel KC — 77th and Floyd

Padel KC plans to build a 20,000-square-foot racket sports facility with indoor and outdoor courts, as well as a small restaurant space, in downtown Overland Park.

Padel (pronounced “puh-dell”) is an increasingly popular game that’s a cross between tennis and squash. Like tennis or pickleball, it can be played singles or doubles on a court usually surrounded by a wall, typically glass, and divided by a net.

The site selected for the facility is a vacant parking lot, just to the west of Metcalf Avenue and adjacent to a U-Haul facility. It was once used as an off-street lot for a car dealership.