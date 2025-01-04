Icy roads across the Johnson County area led to over 60 crashes reported to police on Saturday afternoon.

According to online police call logs, most crashes happened between 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. No serious injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

3 fire trucks responding to incidents involved in crashes

Numerous highway ramps in Johnson County were closed due to the layer of ice and stalled vehicles.

Emergency vehicles weren’t immune from the crashes. At least three fire trucks responding to calls were involved in low-speed crashes of their own.

A Northwest Consolidated Fire District truck responding to a crash on Kansas Highway 10 in De Soto slid off Lexington Avenue near the construction site of the new Panasonic electric vehicle battery facility just before 3 p.m.

Lenexa and Overland Park also had fire trucks involved in minor crashes with barrier walls on Interstate 435 while responding to crashes.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper reported his vehicle being struck on the highway at about 4 p.m., and a Johnson County Park Police officer reported his vehicle slid into another county vehicle on Antioch Road near the entrance to Antioch Park in Merriam.

No injuries to firefighters or law enforcement were reported.

Sections of highways and ramps closed on Saturday

Overland Park Police closed several stretches of U.S. 69 Highway between 95th Street and College Boulevard, including ramps in the interchange with Interstate 435.

Johnson County Med-Act enacted several phases of their transport overload protocol due to the high number of calls for service.

Med-Act reached phase three of their plan, which called for all patients to be transported to the nearest appropriate hospital facility regardless of patient preference.

Patients were also allowed to be transported by emergency vehicles that were not ambulances.

Several fire departments put their brush trucks, typically used for fighting grass fires, into service as medical responders and assisted with calls to keep larger fire trucks off the roads as much as possible.

Airports temporarily shut down

The ice also forced the temporary closure of the Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe and the New Century AirCenter near Gardner on Saturday afternoon.

The airfields at Kansas City International Airport were also closed to all flight operations due to icing conditions at about 2:50 p.m. Flights resumed shortly after 5 p.m.

KCI’s closure caused a delay in the departure of the Kansas City Chiefs charter flight to Denver, Colorado, for their game tomorrow afternoon versus the Broncos.

The Chiefs’ flight was scheduled to depart at 2:45. The team was eventually able to take off at 5:19 p.m.

Winter Storm Warning remains in effect

Conditions are not expected to improve as the southern half of the Kansas City Metro, including Johnson County, remains under a Winter Storm Warning until 3 a.m. Monday.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, travel will become “difficult to impossible” on Sunday when 3 to 7 inches of snow are expected in the county.

In a post to social media site just after 6 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said freezing rain was expected to pick back Saturday evening. A full transition to snow is not expected until Sunday morning.

After a brief lull, another wave of light freezing drizzle/rain is lifting into/across the KC metro. Metro may not see transition to all snow until tomorrow morning. The first wave (now over N and NE Missouri) has largely transitioned to all snow in those areas.#kswx #mowx pic.twitter.com/PObSEdmpGY — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 5, 2025

The snowfall will be followed by winds gusting to over 30 miles per hour and wind chill values approaching -10°F by early Monday.

Areas on the northern half of the Kansas City metro are under a Blizzard Warning from 3 a.m. Sunday until 3 a.m. Monday with 9 to 14 inches of snow and winds gusting to 40 miles per hour.