Your Library: Expanding access, innovative services among Library highlights for 2024-25

As times and technologies change, Johnson County Library changes, too. A look back at 2024 and a look into the crystal ball for 2025 shows prime examples of greater innovation to meet community needs.

“Come to the library and see,” said Deputy County Librarian Kinsley Riggs. “We’re all about access, in many different ways.”

Riggs and County Librarian Tricia Suellentrop are proud of the many accomplishments in the past year and are looking forward to doing even more to serve Johnson County in the coming 12 months.

“There’s much more to come,” Suellentrop said.

The Best of 2024

Merriam Plaza opening

Perhaps the most visible highlight for 2024 is the March 20 opening of the Merriam Plaza Library. Years in the making, the sparkling new 15,000 square foot library is next to the Merriam Community Center, 60th and Slater streets.

This is another example of the Library and Johnson County cities cooperating. Previously, the Library worked with the cities of Shawnee and Lenexa on new branches for those communities. The new Library and the Merriam Community Center face each other across an outdoor courtyard and share a parking structure.

The Merriam Plaza branch replaces the iconic, though outdated, Antioch Library. The collection and staff moved into the new site last spring, with a highlight being nearly 450 people, shoulder-to-shoulder participating in the Slater Street Storybook Relay, passing the final items from Antioch to Merriam Plaza.

Relaunch the 6 by 6 program

In 2009, the Library made history with the launch of its 6 by 6 early literacy program. The program, designed to teach children six skills by age six to set them up for reading success, has been wildly popular and successful.

In fall 2024, the Library celebrated the 15th anniversary of the program with a relaunch and a fresh look for the much-loved characters that represent each of the six skills:

Have Fun with Books (a monkey)

Look for Letters Everywhere (a peacock)

Notice Print All Around You (a kangaroo and joey)

Take Time to Rhyme (a goat)

Talk Talk Talk (a toucan)

Tell Stories About Everything (a turtle)

The new artwork and anniversary activities not only honored the program’s original premise but recognized the evolving multimedia aspects of today’s libraries. This was designed to help the program (and Library) reach and connect with a new generation of parents and young readers.

Wireless printing launched

Speaking of evolving technologies and media, as the year 2024 neared an end, the Library offered a new service: wireless printing. Patrons are now able to print from their personal devices either at one of the Library branches or from home to for pickup at the Library. Color or black-and-white printing is available, as is single- and double-sided printing. There is a small fee (15 cents for grayscale per page; 50 cents for color) for the service.

Partnerships focus on art and citizenship

As evidenced by the collaboration with Merriam and other cities, the Library is committed to partnerships that enhance the Johnson County community. Two other examples of that were on full display during 2024.

One was expanded work with the Johnson County Election Office. For years, Libraries have served a voting places on election day and as the home of ballot drop boxes for those voting early. This year, even more libraries took part in the primary and general elections.

“Come to the library and vote,” Suellentrop said. “And stay awhile.”

She said while there is no official count of the number of new Library visitors the elections accounted for, the Librarians saw many new faces coming in their doors.

Another partnership is with the InterUrban ArtHouse, located in Downtown Overland Park. Suellentrop explained that for the past 20 years, Library branches have hosted rotating art exhibits, with librarians serving as curators.

“Librarians are multi-talented, but there are people who spend their lives curating art,” she said, explaining why the partnership with the ArtHouse makes sense. “This helps take the Library deeper in the community to discover and showcase new artists and give them new locations for displays.”

The partnership was such a hit that InterUrban is also now working with the county on art for the Johnson County Courthouse and Administrative building.

2025 Here We Come

As busy as 2024 was, the Library is looking forward to the coming year, eying – as expected – more access and innovation.

Spring Hill and De Soto expanded access

Suellentrop said the Spring Hill and De Soto branches have served their communities well over the years but have been left pretty much untouched for decades. That is about to change. In addition to facility refreshes, an exciting new program of expanded access is expected to be piloted at these two small branches.

The Library is working to offer access outside of normal business hours. Think about gyms which allow early morning or late night access to facilities: Just use your membership card or a special code and come on in! Can libraries offer the same kind of access?

We are about to find out. Suellentrop said details are being worked out, but some kind of expanded access will happen. She said the staff is working on security – to protect both patrons and the Library collection and facilities are safe. A challenge, to be sure, but one the Library is committed to meeting.

“This is an example of smaller branches having a service that the larger ones do not,” Suellentrop said. “Usually, it is the other way around.”

This kind of access is especially important in Spring Hill because of their unique needs. Spring Hill has many areas that lack reliable internet access. Suellentrop said the parking lot at the Spring Hill Library is often filled with cars during off hours as patrons “borrow” the Wi-Fi signal from the Library. Expanded access could let them come inside. And in De Soto, the new Panasonic battery plant will have people working 24 hours a day so employees may need or want to access the Library outside “normal” hours.

Master Plan update

In 2015, the Library adopted a 20-year master plan that included new Libraries and innovative programs. Ten years in, nearly all of the plan has been implemented – on time and on budget – and it’s time to think about what’s next.

An updated plan is important because of changing demographics and population shifts. The Blue Valley area, for instance, continues to boom. Other areas of the county are seeing shifts in demographics. Older populations have different needs from a library than young families.

The new master plan is expected to consider services, technology, facilities, and programs.

Partnerships

With the proven success of community partnerships, there are more on the way. Suellentrop said the Library is working closely with schools to see how to best cooperate. Other expanding partnerships will likely be with the criminal justice system and the county health department. Specifically, she said she expects Narcan – a drug overdose treatment – will soon be available at branches.

Website update

A new, refreshed jocolibrary.org is in the works and should be ready by the end of 2025. There will be opportunities for patrons to offer suggestions and test parts of the site as part of the refresh and relaunch.

Looking further ahead

Although details are far from certain, Johnson County Library is sure to have roles in two significant events in the community: the World Cup 2026 that is coming to Kansas City; and the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. What better place to learn about and stay connected with these milestones than at the Library?

