Overland Park developments south of I-435 to watch in 2025

At the start of 2025, the Johnson County Post is looking ahead to some of the major development projects that we are keeping an eye on this year, including those that have already begun work or are anticipated to start in the next 12 months. This story focuses on projects in Overland Park outside the I-435 loop.

From major mixed-use projects to redevelopment efforts and more housing construction, here are some of the prominent projects in central and southern Overland Park that we’ve got our eyes on.

Incred-A-Bowl redevelopment — 151st and Antioch

Plans to redevelop Incred-A-Bowl, the former bowling alley and entertainment center near 151st Street and Antioch Road, into a shopping center and event space got the required approvals in 2024.

However, at the end of the year, concerns about the site, code violations and back taxes on the property persisted.

It’s unclear what the future holds for the much-watched site.

Aspiria — 115th and Nall

In 2024, Overland Park approved several changes for the proposed future of the Aspiria campus, formally shuffling around some of the elements planned in the mixed-use district on the sprawling site of the former Sprint headquarters.

Additionally, a new entertainment venue featuring go-karts, video games and laser tag called Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, has already started going up and is expected to open sometime this summer.

Bluhawk — 159th Street and 69 Highway

The year 2025 is likely to be a major construction year for the large mixed-use Bluhawk development.

In 2024, the new AdventHealth Sports Park — a centerpiece of the district backed by the Price Brothers — opened its doors. The initial phase of the venue features 260,000 square feet of sports and entertainment.

Shortly after the grand opening, the developer came to the city with a site plan and special use permit request for the sports complex’s next phase of development, which detailed a plan to add an 18-hole miniature golf course, new indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, yard games and a two-story bar and restaurant.

The next phase of retail for Bluhawk, called The Boundary, is expected to bring an additional 200,000 square feet of shops and dining. That phase is likely to open in 2026, just south of the existing retail center.

Stilwell area projects

In the past couple of years, more suburban-style developments have been approved along Overland Park’s rural fringe, adjacent to the unincorporated community of Stilwell, primarily concentrated along Metcalf Avenue.

That includes the Indus Valley mixed-use development at 179th Street and a 40-home neighborhood called Walnut Reserve southwest of 183rd Street.

In unincorporated Johnson County, there are plans to build a new soccer complex near Stilwell Community Park at 203rd and Metcalf.

Additionally, later this month, the Overland Park Planning Commission is expected to take up a rezoning application near 173rd Street and Metcalf for a mixed-residential development that would have both single-family homes and multifamily elements.

All of those developments have popped up at the chagrin of neighbors in Stilwell, some of whom say they think the projects are “an invasion.”

Livano Overland Park apartments — 112th and Lamar

Overland Park in 2024 approved plans to build nearly 300 apartments in the city’s College Boulevard and Metcalf corridor. The six-building complex will sit on 12 acres at the southwest corner of 112th Street and Lamar Avenue.

This area of the city is considered a top priority as a major employment hub in the metro area, but its future is uncertain as office space has become less desirable due to changing working habits since the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also sits just on the edge of the city’s Vision Metcalf corridor plan that aims to encourage revitalization and redevelopment along Metcalf.

Additionally, Overland Park has been working on ways to support reinvestment in the form of mixed-use development in the College and Metcalf areas, dubbing the area OP Central. That process could result in something similar to the form-based mixed-use-focused zoning code adopted in 2010 for the downtown Overland Park area.

Q135 apartments — 135th and Quivira

Along Quivira Road and 135th Street, 691 apartments are proposed across multiple buildings with different densities. It will include some higher-density apartments as well as garden-style units.

The exact timeline of the project is unclear.

This comes as Overland Park turns more towards mutlifamily development along its major thoroughfares. Previously, the site was zoned for single-family residential development.