Editor’s Note: This story have been updated with new information from Republic.

As city crews continue to clear snowy an icy roads in Johnson County, local trash haulers are also dealing with the impacts of Sunday’s blizzard.

In response to the near-historic snowfall in the Kansas City area, trash collectors have had to adjust their operations, in some cases canceling pickups on Monday and Tuesday and delaying services through the rest of this week.

Most Johnson County cities (with the major exception being Olathe) contract out trash collection to private waste haulers.

Here’s a city-by-city breakdown of where things stand as of Tuesday afternoon:

De Soto

In a statement on social media, Honey Creek Disposal, the city’s lone contracted trash hauler, stated all trash pickups would be delayed one day this week.

For customers in more rural areas, service will depend on the amount of snow and ice received and the road conditions.

If they are unable to collect trash in certain areas this week, then the company will pick it up next week on the customers’ regularly scheduled day and will accept double the normal volume allowed, it stated.

Edgerton

Gardner Disposal Services’ trash collection pickup services will be delayed at least one day, the company stated on its website. Customers with Tuesday through Friday pickups will have no guaranteed collection day or time. The company asks customers to have their trash at the curb by 7 a.m. on their normal collection day, and crews will attempt to get to all routes by Saturday. Some areas may have additional delays due to road conditions and accessibility issues.

Fairway

The city’s contracted trash hauler GFL Environmental Inc.,said on social media that trash collection that normally would have occurred on Monday is expected to start to be picked up Tuesday.

Some areas may experience delays because of safety and access issues.

Gardner

Gardner Disposal Services’ trash collection pickup services will be delayed at least one day, the company stated on its website. Customers with Tuesday through Friday pickups will have no guaranteed collection day or time. The company asks customers to have their trash at the curb by 7 a.m. on their normal collection day, and crews will attempt to get to all routes by Saturday. Some areas may have additional delays due to road conditions and accessibility issues.

Waste Management’s trash collection is now being targeted for Wednesday, starting with customers who have a Wednesday service day, the company announced in a press release. Customers who had missed trash collection on Monday or Tuesday will have their trash for both this week and next week collected on their next service day, on either Jan. 13 and 14.

Honey Creek Disposal announced all trash pickups would be delayed one day, according to a post on social media.

Republic Services trash and recycling collection has been canceled for Monday and Tuesday routes. Residents on those routes will be allowed to put out extra trash and yard waste next week. They plan on collecting Wednesday-Friday routes on time.

will be running on a one-day delay all week, according to a post on social media.

The city of Olathe, which services some parts of Gardner, will resume services Tuesday, it announced on its website. Customers will have their normal collection day delayed by a day through Saturday.

Leawood

Residents should contact their homeowners association for information on trash pickup, Beth Breitenstein, a Leawood city spokesperson, said.

Lenexa

Earth First Waste Services announced it plans to resume trash pickup on Wednesday.

Gardner Disposal Services’ trash collection pickup services will be delayed at least one day, the company stated on its website. Customers with Tuesday through Friday pickups will have no guaranteed collection day or time. The company asks customers to have their trash at the curb by 7 a.m. on their normal collection day, and crews will attempt to get to all routes by Saturday.

KC Disposal announced trash collection will be delayed one day from the originally-scheduled pickup date.

Republic Services trash and recycling collection has been canceled for Monday and Tuesday routes. Residents on those routes will be allowed to put out extra trash and yard waste next week. They plan on collecting Wednesday-Friday routes on time.

Waste Management’s trash collection is now being targeted for Wednesday, starting with customers who have a Wednesday service day, the company announced in a press release. Customers who had missed trash collection on Monday or Tuesday will have their trash for both this week and next week collected on their next service day, on either Jan. 13 and 14.

Merriam

Earth First Waste Services announced it plans to resume trash pickup on Wednesday.

Gardner Disposal Services’ trash collection pickup services will be delayed at least one day, the company stated on its website. Customers with Tuesday through Friday pickups will have no guaranteed collection day or time. The company asks customers to have their trash at the curb by 7 a.m. on their normal collection day, and crews will attempt to get to all routes by Saturday.

GFL’s trash collection is expected to resume Tuesday, the company said on social media. Some areas may experience delays because of safety and access issues.

KC Disposal announced trash collection will be delayed one day from the originally-scheduled pickup date.

Republic Services trash and recycling collection has been canceled for Monday and Tuesday routes. Residents on those routes will be allowed to put out extra trash and yard waste next week. They plan on collecting Wednesday-Friday routes on time.

Waste Management’s trash collection is now being targeted for Wednesday, starting with customers who have a Wednesday service day, the company announced in a press release. Customers who had missed trash collection on Monday or Tuesday will have their trash for both this week and next week collected on their next service day, on either Jan. 13 and 14.

Mission

GFL, the city’s contracted lone trash hauler, says trash collection is expected to resume Tuesday, the company stated on social media. Some areas may experience delays because of safety and access issues.

Olathe

The city of Olathe, which runs its own trash collecting and recycling service, will resume services Tuesday, it announced on its website. Customers will have their normal collection day delayed by a day through Saturday.

Overland Park

Earth First Waste Services announced it plans to resume trash pickup on Wednesday.

Gardner Disposal Services’ trash collection will be delayed at least one day, the company announced on its website. Customers with Tuesday through Friday pickup days will have no guaranteed collection day or time. The company asks customers to have their trash at the curb by 7 a.m. on their normal collection day and all routes will be attempted through Saturday.

GFL’s trash collection is expected to resume Tuesday, the company stated on social media. Some areas may experience delays because of safety and access issues.

KC Disposal announced trash collection will be delayed one day from the originally-scheduled pickup date.

Republic Services trash and recycling collection has been canceled for Monday and Tuesday routes. Residents on those routes will be allowed to put out extra trash and yard waste next week. They plan on collecting Wednesday-Friday routes on time.

Waste Management’s trash collection is now being targeted for Wednesday, starting with customers who have a Wednesday service day, the company announced in a press release. Customers who had missed trash collection on Monday or Tuesday will have their trash for both this week and next week collected on their next service day, on either Jan. 13 and 14.

Prairie Village

Republic Services trash and recycling collection has been canceled for Monday and Tuesday routes. Residents on those routes will be allowed to put out extra trash and yard waste next week. They plan on collecting Wednesday-Friday routes on time.

Roeland Park

GFL’s trash collection is expected to resume Tuesday, the company stated on social media. Some areas may experience delays because of safety and access issues.

Shawnee

Waste Management’s trash collection is now being targeted for Wednesday, starting with customers who have a Wednesday service day, the company announced in a press release. Customers who had missed trash collection on Monday or Tuesday will have their trash for both this week and next week collected on their next service day, on either Jan. 13 and 14.

Republic Services trash and recycling collection has been canceled for Monday and Tuesday routes. Residents on those routes will be allowed to put out extra trash and yard waste next week. They plan on collecting Wednesday-Friday routes on time.98

GFL’s trash collection is expected to resume Tuesday, the company stated on social media. Some areas may experience delays because of safety and access issues.

KC Disposal announced trash collection will be delayed one service day from when the pickup was originally scheduled.

Earth First Waste Services announced it plans to resume trash pickup on Wednesday.

Westwood