The new year means a new Johnson County location for a New York-based gym.

Crunch Fitness has officially turned a former Goodwill space into its newest Johnson County gym, opening in Olathe last week.

Crunch Fitness opened at 16630 W. 135th St.

The gym moved into a 40,000-square-foot space at the Rosebud Plaza shopping center, just off West 135th Street and South Mur-Len Road.

Goodwill occupied that space for more than 15 years, before the store and donation center moved to a new Olathe space in 2023.

Crunch Fitness in Olathe is open from 5 a.m. to midnight Monday, 24 hours a day on Tuesday and Wednesday, midnight to 10 p.m. Thursday, midnight to 11 p.m. Friday, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Crunch Fitness offers both solo and group workouts

The gym features a range of equipment for cardio, strength training and circuit training, as well as other offerings like tanning beds, massage beds and a cycling studio.

Crunch memberships begin at $9.99 monthly and go up to $29.99 monthly, depending on a member’s plan.

The Olathe gym is the company’s second JoCo location

Crunch Fitness made its Johnson County debut in the summer of 2024, with its new Shawnee location.

The Shawnee and Olathe gyms are the New York-based company’s only two in the wider Kansas City metro area.

Crunch Fitness also has locations in Lawrence and Topeka.

