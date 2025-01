At the start of 2025, the Johnson County Post is looking ahead to some of the major development projects that we are keeping an eye on this year, including those that have already begun work or are anticipated to start in the next 12 months. This story focuses on projects in Lenexa.

With the new year underway, the Post is keeping tabs on some big development projects in Lenexa.

Last year was another big year of growth for the city, from long-in-the-works projects being completed to new ones making their way through city government.

Here’s some of the projects we are anticipating making headway this year:

Old Town Activity Center — Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm

Construction will wrap soon on the $12.2 million Old Town Community Center project, and it will open in the spring.

In the works since 2016, the project combines the functions of the existing Lenexa Community Center and Lenexa Senior Center into one building.

The project adds 4,000 square feet to the existing community center structure that will be used for senior programming and other activities.

Additional amenities include outdoor activity areas, like a multi-use space for pickleball and basketball, and a mural.

A grand opening for the building is scheduled for April.

Canyon Ridge Apartment Homes — Off of Kansas Highway 10

One of the more controversial projects for Lenexa City Council, this mixed-use development in western Lenexa includes 346 apartments, an 80-bed nursing home and a 6,100-square-foot convenience store and gas station.

The project sparked a lengthy city council meeting where more than 100 residents from neighboring subdivisions spoke in opposition to it. The city council narrowly approved preliminary plans in early 2024.

Developers for the project have two years to submit a final plat for the project to the Lenexa Planning Commission.

Ad Astra Pool Renovations — 8265 Maurer Road

In 2024, the old Ad Astra Pool closed for what will be more than a year-long renovation project to build a new, more modern pool that’s free of problems that plagued the previous one.

Last year, Lenexa Parks and Recreation took in community feedback for four proposed new designs for the pool.

On Feb. 3, the Lenexa Planning Commission will vote on a preliminary plan for the pool as part of its consent agenda, which means it will likely be approved with little to no discussion.

The pool will be closed for all of 2025, with construction expected to begin in the spring. The newly rebuilt pool is expected to open in May 2026.

Cedar Canyon West — Canyon Creek Boulevard and Kansas Highway 10

A 112-acre development off Canyon Creek Boulevard and K-10, the Cedar Canyon West project includes residential, commercial, office and business park uses.

In 2023, the city approved the preliminary plat for Cedar Canyon West Commercial, a 12.5-acre portion of the project that includes a gas station, two retail/restaurant spaces with drive-thrus and three retail/office buildings. It will also involve the construction of a new street, West 100th Street that will run through it.

In 2024, additional pieces of the project were approved, including preliminary plans for Cedar Canyon Attached Villas, a duplex subdivision, in August.

A final plan for the villas will go before the Lenexa Planning Commission at some point before construction can begin.

The Vista— Kansas Highway 10 and Ridgeview Road

Dubbed “Kansas City’s gateway from the West,” this sprawling 225-acre project includes the commercial project Vista Ridge and Vista Village — a mixed-use project featuring retail, dining, shopping, office, lifestyle and residential spaces.

Vista Village will include seven retail buildings, a 207-unit condominium building and 119 townhomes, as well as an amphitheater. Vista Ridge will feature nine retail and commercial buildings.

In 2024, small pieces of the project passed through the Lenexa Planning Commission, including the final plan for construction of a new Central Bank location.

As of December, West Star Development is looking to fill business, office and retail spaces at Vista Ridge and Vista Village, according to its Instagram account.

AdventHealth Life Campus — Lenexa City Center

One of the cornerstone projects in Lenexa is the AdventHealth Life Campus, already in progress at 86th Street and Renner Boulevard.

Its first phase, which includes a 100-bed hospital and a three-story medical office building, is expected to be completed by mid-2025, according to AdventHealth.

The final phase of the full project, which includes 11 buildings, medical offices, retail and shopping spaces and a hotel, would be completed in 2032.

Renner 95 Mixed-Use Project — Renner and 95th

The former Kiewit building property at 95th Street and Renner Boulevard is getting new life as the Renner 95 mixed-use project.

This will turn the existing five-story building into apartments and office space, as well as adding a new building to the property.

In 2023, the project moved forward when the Lenexa Planning Commission approved a final plan for it.

While the CID tax is set to begin on Jan. 1, 2026, no timetable is set for when the project will start.

The Residences at Woodsonia — Woodsonia Drive and Monticello Road

This is another multifamily residential development that’s not without controversy.

This development will be spread over 10 three-story apartment buildings containing 240 units total in the north section of the property and 62 duplex residential building units to the south. It will also include shared amenities, such as a clubhouse, pool, dog park and pickleball courts.

When discussing the project in 2024, several councilmembers had problems with the density that it would bring to the area. Still, the city council approved it, so it remains a project to watch.

A final site plan will be submitted to the Lenexa Planning Commission in the future.

Ross Canyon — Mill Creek Road and Renner Boulevard

One of the last vacant lots near Lenexa City Center will be getting filled in the future with Ross Canyon, a 44-acre multifamily residential project.

The project consists of 374 apartment and 95 townhomes stretched across seven buildings on a plot of land south of Lenexa City Center, off 93rd Street between Mill Creek Road and Renner Boulevard. The buildings would range in size from two- to five-story structures.

In November, Lenexa City Council approved a preliminary plan for the project.

Construction will be broken up into three phases with the first phase expected to begin in the spring.