Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Awards & Honors

Who was Deanna Rose? Overland Park marks 40 years since police officer’s death

Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead lit up in blue Monday as part of a ceremonial event remembering the life and service of the place's namesake, Ofc. Deanna Rose, who died in the line of duty on Jan. 26, 1985.

Community members, local leaders and Overland Park first responders gathered at the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead to honor the life and service of the fallen officer for whom the site is named.

Officer Deanna Rose died 40 years ago this week at age 26 — the first Overland Park officer and the first female officer in Kansas to be killed in the line of duty. She was gravely injured trying to arrest a man for driving under the influence and died two days later.

After her death, the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police gave her the Award for Valor.

On Monday, the community marked her end of watch with a brief commemoration ceremony. The farmstead, still decorated for its annual holiday light display, was lit up in blue and bore a banner declaring Rose’s end of watch on Jan. 26, 1985.

An honor guard made up of first responders from the Overland Park Police and Fire departments presided over the ceremony, and Overland Park Police Chief Doreen Jokerst laid a memorial wreath near Rose’s memorial plaque in front of the farmstead.

Over the radio, a dispatcher read out a final call for Officer Rose.

The honor guard lines up at a commemorative ceremony remembering Officer Deanna Rose on Jan. 27, 2025.
The honor guard lines up at a commemorative ceremony remembering Officer Deanna Rose on Jan. 27, 2025.

Officer Rose’s “spirit of joy” lives on

In 1985, the city of Overland Park rededicated the farmstead — which opened in 1978 — in Rose’s memory, a nod to her love of animals.

“Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead stands as a reminder of her commitment to our community, ensuring that her memory lives on for generations to come,” said Jeremy Myers, assistant director of Overland Park Parks and Recreation.

He also called it “a place where her spirit of joy and compassion continues to thrive.”

Chief Doreen Jokerst laid a memorial wreath near Officer Rose’s memorial plaque in front of the farmstead named for her on Jan. 27, 2025.
Overland Park Police Chief Doreen Jokerst laid a memorial wreath near Officer Rose's memorial plaque in front of the farmstead named for her on Jan. 27, 2025.

‘She left a legacy for all of us’

Former Overland Park Police Chief John Douglass, who was a watch commander for the department at the time of Rose’s death in 1985, also reflected on her life Monday.

“Deanna Rose was much more than a name on the wall,” Douglass said, alluding to a Statler Brothers song. “She was a wife, she was a daughter, she was a sibling to her brothers and sisters, she was a colleague to the men and women of the Overland Park Police Department, and she was a friend.”

He remembered her as “courageous” and “determined,” noting that she died in the line of duty in an era when people questioned whether a woman could serve in law enforcement at all.

Former Overland Park Police Chief John Douglass spoke at the 40th anniversary commemorative event marking Officer Deanna Rose's end of watch after her line of duty death.
Former Overland Park Police Chief John Douglass spoke at the 40th anniversary commemorative event marking Officer Deanna Rose's end of watch after her line of duty death.

“Trust me, she set aside any of those doubts, not just by her actions that night, but her actions prior to that night,” Douglass said. “She left a legacy for all of us, both male and female officers, but especially fror the female officers who carry that legacy today and build upon it.”

Laura Ryan, who was friends with Rose and now sits on the Friends of the Farmstead Advisory Board, spoke as well on Monday. The duo kept their horses at the same stables at what is now College Boulevard and Mission Road.

“When they go through those doors [to the farmstead], they’re carrying on a piece of Deanna,” she said.

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at kaylie@johnsoncountypost.com.

