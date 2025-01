Simon Soeun is far from a stranger to the kitchen.

Before moving to the Kansas City area roughly eight years ago, Soeun trained as a chef in Paris and went on to refine his professional culinary skills in France and at resorts in the Caribbean. Most recently, he worked as the head chef at French bistro Aioxis in Leawood.

But the restaurant space in Shawnee bearing a blue “Simon’s Pasta” sign will be all his.

With renovations reaching their end, Soeun said he looks forward to opening his new pasta spot in the next two to three weeks — ideally by Feb. 15.

The restaurant will take over the space formerly occupied by fast-casual eatery Saints Pub Express.

Simon’s Pasta is coming to 13655 W. 63rd St.

The restaurant will occupy a space just off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm Road, near Sonic and Fritz’s Railroad Restaurant.

Saints Pub Express occupied that space for less than a year before it closed in April 2024.

Once it opens, Soeun said Simon’s Pasta will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Simon’s Pasta will serve fresh pasta on the go

The space is equipped primarily for drive-thru, and Soeun said that will be a big operational focus.

However, the restaurant’s interior (currently being painted yellow, blue and white, Soeun’s three favorite colors) will also have the dine-in capacity for 25 customers.

The menu will feature pasta dishes like stroganoff, spicy bolognese and chicken alfredo. In addition to pasta, Soeun plans to offer other dishes like croque monsieurs, ribeye sandwiches, salads, and desserts like creme brulee.

“I make everything (from scratch)”, he said. “I try to focus on good quality at an affordable price.”

If all goes well at the new Shawnee space, Soeun said his goal is eventually to expand it with more locations.

“I’ve been in the food industry for 25 years, and I’m putting it all in here,” he said about the new pasta concept.

Saints Pub Express had a brief stint at the space

Saints Pub Express served as a primarily drive-thru version of Saints Pub + Patio, serving items like “smash” burgers, salads, and chicken wings.

The restaurant opened in November 2023, and remained open for roughly five months before its closure.

Before Saints Pub Express opened, the space was occupied by fast-casual Mexican eatery Taco Hangover.

Saints Pub Express founder Scott Anderson co-owned Taco Hangover too, with his wife Kem Anderson.

Saints Pub + Patio still has one Johnson County location left at Lenexa City Center.

