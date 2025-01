A Kansas City-based bar and grill has its sights set on another Johnson County location.

Five Four Restaurant and Drafthouse, formerly known as 54th Street Scratch Grill & Bar, will open a new location at Lenexa City Center.

Pending the beginning of construction this summer, CEO Michael Norsworthy estimated the Lenexa restaurant will likely open in the summer of 2026.

Five Four is coming to 87th and Scarborough

The restaurant will be built on the corner of 87th and Scarborough streets, near the AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care building.

There, it will operate alongside a number of other new eateries at Lenexa City Center, including Cactus Grill and Enjoy Pure Food + Drink (though Five Four won’t be a part of the Restaurant Row development, Norsworthy said).

Once it opens, Five Four’s regular hours in Lenexa will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Five Four will offer scratch food and outdoor entertainment

The menu at Five Four will feature “made from scratch” entrees like “mile high” burgers, sandwiches, tacos, and pasta dishes.

Five Four will also offer 54 different beers on tap, as well as a variety of craft cocktails, mocktails, and wines.

“We make every recipe in-house — dressings, sauces, soups, you name it,” Norsworthy said. “All of our cocktails have fresh-squeezed juices — lemon, lime, orange and grapefruit juice that we squeeze daily.”

The Lenexa location will also feature outdoor amenities like golf bays and yard games like bag and ring tossing — a new component that comes as part of the chain’s rebrand from 54th Street Scratch Grill & Bar to Five Four.

“We’ve had a lot of success with that, and that is the prototype that we’re going with going forward,” Norsworthy said.

Five Four is expanding and rebranding

Norsworthy and his father, Thomas Norsworthy, opened the original 54th Street Grill & Bar location in Kansas City, Missouri, more than three decades ago.

Today, the local chain has eight locations in the Kansas City metro area, including one in Olathe.

The restaurant has also expanded into the St. Louis metro area, and the San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin metro areas in Texas.

Norsworthy said the brand plans to continue expanding, with another location opening soon in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Eventually, Norsworthy said, all 54th Street locations will adopt the Five Four name and concept.

“The tenant finish (at our restaurants) is much nicer than a lot of the traditional casual diners,” he said. “And then obviously the scratch food and cocktail component differentiates us from a lot of those competitors that just don’t do a whole lot of scratch.”

The Lenexa location will serve as the restaurant’s second Johnson County location.

“We haven’t opened up a new restaurant in Kansas City in probably 25 years, but the Lenexa City Center development I was pretty excited about,” he said. “The restaurant competition levels are crazy, at least right now, and it just seemed like a good sweet spot in the market.”

Want more food and drink news? Mexican chain Qdoba planning Johnson County expansion