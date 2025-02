Once again, it’s about to be a big Super Bowl Sunday for Chiefs fans in Johnson County.

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Though some Johnson Countians may make it to the Big Easy for the big game, most of us are content to watch from a distance, preparing to host parties for the unofficial local holiday or looking for somewhere else to cheer on the Chiefs.

Whether you’re having lots of fellow fans over or hoping to get out of the house to watch the game, Johnson Countians have plenty of options.

Restaurants and bars across Johnson County are offering various watch parties and food and drink deals for the big day.

Here are some of the local bars and eateries offering Super Bowl festivities and deals on Sunday. Let us know of any deals or parties we may have missed by emailing us at stories@johnsoncountypost.com.

Atomic Cowboy in downtown Overland Park will feature the game across its several TVs. For at-home festivities, the restaurant also offers tailgate kits with game-day eats like pizza, wings and more.

The Bar in Mission, Prairie Village, Olathe, and Shawnee will show the game on Sunday. All locations will also offer game day specials like $5 beers, $5 shots and $8 nachos.

SERV in Overland Park will once again host a watch party from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on game day. Buy tickets here .

Jefferson's in Lenexa plans to host a Super Bowl party with wings and drinks specials. Call the restaurant to reserve a spot in advance.

Chicken N Pickle in Overland Park will host a live watch party from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, with specials, giveaways and more. For at-home watching, Chicken N Pickle is also offering various game-day catering packages.

Brew Lab in Overland Park plans to host a watch party starting at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, with plenty of TVs and all-day gameday specials. Email melissa@brewlabkc.com to reserve your spot.

Johnny's Tavern locations in Prairie Village, Overland Park, Shawnee and Olathe will host their own Super Bowl viewing parties for $25 per chair. Call the Johnny's Tavern location of your choice to reserve a spot.

Double Nickel Bar & Grill in Olathe will host a watch party with drink specials. Reserve your table here.

Pathlight Brewing in Shawnee will celebrate the "Mahomes magic" of Sunday with a game day event with pizza and beer deals. Find more information here.

Servaes Brewing Co. in Shawnee will offer some Chiefs-inspired beers in honor of the Super Bowl on Sunday. Customers can stop by to try them until 4:30 p.m. and leave with a $26 six-pack of to-go beers.

Caffetteria Modern Cafe in Prairie Village is offering to-go deals for the big game with eats like charcuterie boards, boneless wings and dips. Place an order here.

The Shops of Prairie Village are offering shoppers the chance to win a signed Travis Kelce jersey. You can enter the contest by making a purchase at any of the shops, and bringing your receipt with a "3" on it (in honor of the Chiefs' possible three-peat) to Scoobie or Rimann Liquors before Friday, Feb. 7. Find more info here.

Dolce Bakery in Prairie Village is offering cookie specials, for those looking to celebrate the game with something sweet. Pre-orders close at midnight on Wednesday.

Mr. D's Donuts in Shawnee has once again started a friendly challenge with Philadelphia doughnut shop Yum Yum Bake Shops. The donut shop supporting the losing team will ship a dozen donuts to the opposing shop, and donate $500 to a foundation of the winner's choice.

Know of a watch party we’ve missed? Let us know by emailing us at stories@johnsoncountypost.com.

