An Arizona-based outdoor retailer will soon open its first Johnson County store.

Construction is currently underway at Sierra’s new store at the Orchard Corners shopping center in Lenexa.

Pending renovations at the store, officials with the company said Sierra will open its doors later this spring.

Sierra is on its way to 9656 Quivira Road

The store will occupy a space on the south end of the Orchard Corners shopping center, just across Quivira Road from Oak Park Mall.

Stein Mart previously occupied that space before it closed in 2020.

Sierra will also share the space with pet retailer Petco, which plans to open its new Lenexa store later this year.

Sierra specializes in active and outdoor gear

Sierra offers outdoor apparel items like jackets, sweaters and boots for men, women and children.

Sierra also sells travel items like suitcases and backpacks.

The store also features gear for outdoor activities like camping, skiing, and fishing.

This marks Sierra’s second JoCo store

The Arizona-based retailer opened its first Johnson County store in May 2024, at the Bluhawk shopping center in southern Overland Park.

Outside of Johnson County, Sierra operates one other Kansas store in Wichita.

The company operates under the T.J. Maxx family of brands and was previously known as Sierra Trading Post.

Want more local business news? Hotel coming to Bluhawk area in southern OP, meant for traveling athletes and families