A New Jersey-based acai bowl chain will soon bring its beach-themed bowls further inland.

Playa Bowls began the permitting process for a new Prairie Village shop earlier this week.

Following that process, local franchisee Cynthia Duncan said the new shop will likely open in May or June.

Playa Bowls is coming to 6927 Tomahawk Road

The shop will take over a space at the Shops of Prairie Village, near French Market and The Little Gym.

Law offices for local firm Malfer & Associates previously occupied that space.

Once it opens, Playa Bowls’ new shop will likely operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Playa Bowls serves up ‘a slice of summer’

Playa Bowls serves bowls with acai bases — but customers can also choose from bowls with other bases like pitaya, mango, coconut and oatmeal.

The menu features bowls with various base and topping combinations, such as the “8th Ave” (with acai, blueberry flax granola, strawberry, blueberry and honey) and the “mucho mango” (mango, blueberry flax granola, pineapple, banana, honey and coconut flakes).

In addition to bowls, Playa Bowls also offers smoothies, juices and cold brews.

This marks the first Playa Bowls in Johnson County

The Prairie Village shop also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro area for the New Jersey-based chain.

The company’s name comes from the Spanish word for beach (“playa”).

Duncan said what sets Playa Bowls apart from other acai bowl shops, in part, is the quality of the acai itself (which is sourced from Brazil).

She herself discovered Playa Bowls while on a vacation in Florida, and “fell in love with it” afterward.

“You can taste the quality and the difference, for sure,” she said.

Eventually, Duncan aims to open two more locations: one in southern Overland Park, and another further west in Lawrence.

For now, though, she said she’s excited to bring the brand to its first Johnson County spot.

“We are just really excited to be at the shops of Prairie Village,” she said. “We just can’t think of a better spot in the Kansas City (metro area), really, to open our first one.”

