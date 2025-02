With two Johnson County locations already in the works, an Iowa-based company known for energy drinks already has its sights set on another one.

Coffee and energy drink company Hyper Energy Bar has filed plans for a new Overland Park location near Oak Park Mall.

The Overland Park Planning Commission approved the final development plan for the new franchise at its meeting on Monday.

Hyper Energy Bar is coming to 95th Street and Nieman Road

The company aims to bring a new location to the northeast corner of 95th Street and Nieman Road, just north of Oak Park Mall.

There, it will operate near the site of two other incoming eateries, IHOP and Paris Baguette.

Chris Whalen, owner and CEO of Hyper Energy Bar, estimated this new location will open this coming spring or summer.

Hyper Energy Bar serves “hyper-infused” caffeinated drinks

The drive-thru chain is primarily known for its flavored energy drinks — which come in a variety of fruity flavors like “electric wave” (blue raspberry and white chocolate) to “solar strawberry” (strawberry, almond and white chocolate).

Hyper Energy Bar also offers a variety of flavored coffee drinks, including the “butter bomber” (butterscotch, shortbread and caramel) and “caramel crush” (French vanilla and caramel).

In addition to its caffeinated offerings, Hyper Energy Bar serves snacks like muffin tops, cake pops and protein bars.

Another Overland Park location is in the works

Hyper Energy Bar plans to bring another location to the city later this year, on the northeast corner of Nall Avenue and Indian Creek Parkway.

The company also has an Olathe location in the works, at 2250 W. Dartmouth St.

Whalen said the goal is for all three locations to open by the summer. All of them will be drive-thru focused, though they will also have some outdoor seating.

“We’re pretty excited,” he said about the Oak Park Mall location. “We really liked that corridor, and I think it’ll do well.”

While this serves as Hyper Energy Bar’s first location in Johnson County, Whalen is familiar with the area.

His family owns and operates the Olathe Conference Center at the Embassy Suites Hotel, and Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse inside the Hilton Garden Inn in Olathe.

The three locations in the works may not be the last of Hyper Energy Bar’s expansion into Johnson County, either. If all goes well, Whalen will introduce plans for even more Johnson County locations in the coming months.

“We’ve always had an affinity for Kansas City and specifically Johnson County — I just think it’s a great place to live,” Whalen said. “There’s a lot of activity, and the growth is strong. They’re just great communities, and we love to go where there’s growth and strong community.”

