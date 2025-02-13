Olathe’s Prairie Center Park is about to see updates to its baseball fields and new pickleball courts.

Located at 555 N Olathe View Rd., near Olathe West High School, the 68-acre park opened in the early 1980s and was expanded about 15 years later.

Earlier this month, the Olathe City Council voted 6-0 to award the contract for the first phase of improvements at Prairie Center Park to Sands Construction LLC.

Initially, the item was listed as part of the council’s consent agenda, but Councilmember Marge Vogt, who is also Mayor Pro Tem, asked to have it considered separately to highlight the project, calling the improvements “exciting.”

Councilmember Matthew Schoonover was absent from the meeting.

Prairie Center Park to see $2.2M in upgrades

The full scope of the first phase of planned improvements at Prairie Center Park is expected to cost about $2.2 million, all of which will be covered by funds raised with the city’s parks and rec sales tax.

Vogt said she sees this as a good use of the sales tax money.

Pickleball, baseball updates, more parking planned

Olathe plans to add two new courts for pickleball on the north side of the park.

Another key focus of the project will include updates to the baseball fields, including replacing both the baseball concourse and backstops.

Plus, there will also be a new parking lot with about 185 new parking spots and more sidewalks.

Olathe will also do some stormwater drainage work at Prairie Center Park.

Olathe prioritizing upgrades at community parks

In 2023, Olathe adopted a new master plan for its park and recreation system that lays out several priorities for the next decade, including spending on updating community parks.

The master plan is also designed to help inform the city’s use of parks and rec sales tax funds.

Last year, Olathe also announced plans to spend $4.4 million on a large-scale renovation at Black Bob Park. That 40-year-old park is located at 14500 W. 151st St.

Several improvements are planned at Black Bob Park, including the addition of an adaptive and accessible playground structure.

Looking ahead:

Construction on the first phase of upgrades at Prairie Center Park is expected to kick off this month.

Work will wrap up by the end of the year.

Keep reading: Section of Gary L. Haller Trail in Olathe closed for next 2 years — Here’s why