Olathe is reimagining Black Bob Park with an inclusive playground and other new features.

The city plans to spend $4.4 million on the project, which will be funded entirely with money raised through Olathe’s Park Sales Tax and some funds from the Park Excise Tax.

Last week, the Olathe City Council unanimously approved an agreement with Crouch Recreation for the improvement project planned at Black Bob Park.

Initially, the item was listed as part of the consent agenda, but Councilmember Marge Vogt, who is also Mayor Pro Tem, asked to have it considered separately to highlight the project. She called it “an exciting project.”

Located at 14500 W. 151st St., Black Bob Park was dedicated in the 1980s and named for Chief Black Bob of the Shawnee Tribe. It spans 80 acres and covers part of the Shawnee Indian Reservation from the early 1800s.

“Black Bob Park has been a cornerstone of the Olathe community for over 40 years,” Parks Superintendent John Brockus said in a news release. “These enhancements will alleviate parking congestion, expand recreational opportunities, and foster greater community connections.”

Black Bob Park will have accessible playground

Tod Hueser, Olathe’s park project manager, said last Tuesday that the majority of the new playground features will be “accessible” as well as “adaptive” and “inclusive.”

“This is a playground for all, and we’re welcoming everybody, children of all abilities, to play,” he said.

For instance, the planned tower structure in the playground will have a ramp so children with mobility devices can play in it. There will also be a “sensory dome” with a bunch of different physical and cognitive activities and an accessible carousel.

“This is a big renovation, and I’m so glad that staff has looked at making sure it is inclusive,” Vogt said.

Additional improvements are coming to Black Bob Park

Black Bob Park will also get a new shelter and more structures to provide shade, something Mayor John Bacon was particularly enthusiastic about.

Additionally, a new public restroom will be added to the park, as will new benches.

Plus, there will be some upgrades to the parking situation in the park, with the addition of a new parking lot near the batting cages and more parking spots near the Black Bob Bay aquatic facility.

Next steps:

Construction is expected to start this fall, with the park temporarily closing starting in November.

The project will wrap up next year, with an anticipated completion in early 2025.

