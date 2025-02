Craft retailer Joann Fabrics has begun the process of “winding down” operations across the country, which means the company’s two remaining Johnson County stores are closing.

Following bankruptcy filings earlier this year, the company announced the start of “going-out-of-business” sales as it prepares to shut down roughly 800 stores across the country.

The closures include two Johnson County stores

Joann currently has stores in Overland Park, 11401 Metcalf Ave., and Shawnee, 11215 W. 63rd St.

Both stores have been in business for roughly 15 years.

An exact going-out-of-business date for either store (or any of its other stores) has yet to be announced by the company.

Joann sells fabrics and crafting supplies

The store is primarily known for its fabrics, which come in a wide variety of materials, colors and patterns.

Joann also sells other crafting supplies like yarn, sewing machines and floral decorations.

In addition to its two Johnson County stores, the retailer also has three locations on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro, as well as one in Lawrence.

Joann has filed for bankruptcy

The Ohio-based company petitioned for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January.

This month, retail liquidator GA Group was announced as the buyer for the company.

“We are committed to working constructively with the winning bidder to ensure an orderly wind-down of operations that minimizes the negative impact on all JOANN Team Members, vendors, customers and communities,” the company said in a statement posted to its website. “Subject to court approval of the sale transaction, we expect to begin, or in some cases continue, going-out-of-business sales at all locations immediately.”

