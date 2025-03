One ice cream shop may soon take the place of another in an Overland Park space.

Ohio-based Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream has filed plans to remodel and move into a space near the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park — where Freezing Moo used to be.

Handel’s eyeing spot at 11885 W. 95th St.

The ice cream company is considering plans to open a spot on the southeast corner of 95th Street and Quivira Road, where Overland Park meets Lenexa.

The space is wedged between fast-casual eateries BIBIBOP Asian Grill and CAVA.

Freezing Moo, a shop serving rolled ice cream and other treats, previously occupied that space before closing sometime in 2023.

Handel’s offers frozen sweet treats in various forms

The ice cream shop offers a wide variety of flavors, from bananas foster and coconut cream pie to salty caramel truffle and vanilla raspberry chip.

Customers can opt for a cup or cone for their ice cream, or they can take it in a milkshake.

Handel’s also serves other treats like “hurricanes” (blended vanilla ice cream with a variety of toppings mixed in), sundaes, and “handel pops” (chocolate-covered ice cream pops on a stick).

This marks the first Handel’s location in Johnson County

The Overland Park location would also serve as the first in the wider Kansas City metro area for the Ohio-based company.

Handel’s was founded in 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, and now has locations in several states across the country.

As of right now, the closest Handel’s store to the Kansas City area is in Rogers, Arkansas.

