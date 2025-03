Authorities say a body found in a pond in Miami County might be that of an Olathe man who has been missing since early March.

On Tuesday, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office announced they responded to a report on Monday evening in the area of 247th Street and U.S. Highway 69 of a dead body found in a pond on the caller’s property.

Pending an autopsy, the sheriff’s office believes the body is likely that of Jordan Yust, an Olathe man who went missing on March 3.

“Given the pond’s proximity to where Jordan Yust’s vehicle was found three weeks ago and the description of the deceased, authorities believe the individual may be Jordan Yust. However, a positive identification is pending an autopsy,” the sheriff’s office stated in a post on Facebook.

The property had previously been searched extensively by boat, land and air within the first week of Jordan’s disappearance and yielded no clues, the sheriff’s office stated. “Investigators are now working to determine when the body may have entered the water,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Yust’s family was at at the scene during the recovery, supporting one another, the sheriff’s office statement said.

Yust went missing on March 3

Yust, 37, left his residence in Olathe abruptly after making concerning comments about self-harm on March 3, according to a previous report by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and either a shirt or hoodie, according to “Updates on Jordan Yust,” a Facebook group that was created after Yust went missing. His phone was left at home, and his wallet, ID and bank cards were left in his vehicle.

His departure seemed to be unplanned, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.



At about 5:40 p.m. on the evening of March 3, a vehicle that Yust was driving was found on U.S. Highway 69, just north of 247th Street in Miami County.

Since Yust went missing, the sheriff’s office received several positive tips, including the discovery of a personal item of his that was left at the entrance to a field near 247th Street and Ridgeview Road. That item led police and bloodhounds on a search that ultimately went cold.

“Right now, we’re kind of at a stand-still until we get another stimuli or sighting or a piece of clothing or something that would give us an idea where to go from where we’re at now,” Miami County Undersheriff Matt Kelly told the Johnson County Post on March 14.

On March 16, Beth Yust, Jordan’s wife, posted on the “Updates on Jordan Yust” Facebook page, thanking everyone for their help so far.

“I see all these people helping and I see how loved Jordan is, because he loves others so selflessly,” she wrote in the post.



She added: “I’m praying and hoping God brings him home safely so we can let him know how loved he is. God has given me hope during these trials and when I felt like the grief would overwhelm me, the Holy Spirit has given me a peace that passes all understanding. I trust God for bringing Jordan home safe and with a sound mind, but if not, I know God is still good and God will protect and provide for our family.”

The case remains active

The case remains an active investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Olathe Police Department.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

