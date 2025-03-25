The developer behind Aspiria on the former Sprint campus is denying reports that the mixed-use development in Overland Park could be the home to a new Royals stadium.

“There is a lot of speculation out there. This is just a rumor, and we are not talking with the Royals about moving to the Aspiria campus,” Chad Stafford, from Occidental Management, said in a news release.

The denial, which came Tuesday, followed a segment Monday on local sports talk station 96.5 The Fan in which host Bob Fescoe said a move to Overland Park for the Major League Baseball franchise “is happening” and a new stadium near 119th Street and Nall Avenue was “a matter of when — not if — anymore.”

🚨Stadium news! @bobfescoe gives us the latest on the @Royals stadium location on #FescoeandDusty🚨 Seems like one destination is becoming more and more likely… pic.twitter.com/pI4vNY2nhm — 96.5 The Fan (@TheFan965) March 24, 2025

Occidental Management’s news release Tuesday said the Wichita-based firm “is NOT in discussions with the Royals about being a potential new site for their stadium” adding that the company is “committed to keeping Aspiria a mixed-use space” that includes entertainment, restaurants and office space.

During Monday’s radio show, Fescoe also said the Royals had contacted the nearby Jewish Community Center, also known as The J, about acquiring some of their property for the project.

At the time of publication, officials with the J had not returned the Post’s request for comment. KMBC reported on Monday that a J spokesperson cast doubt on the suggestion, saying that leadership was “unaware of any such discussions.”

Patrick Lowry, a spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Commerce, offered a statement identical to one given late last year when rumors again swirled about the Royals looking at potential stadium sites in Johnson County.

“The revised STAR Bonds bill passed by the Kansas Legislature during the special session [in 2024] was done with bipartisan supermajorities in both chambers,” Lowry said. “The new law directs Lieutenant Governor Toland — as Secretary of Commerce — to lead all negotiations with the Chiefs and/or Royals. Because all major economic development projects require discretion and confidentiality, the department will not disclose any details regarding the activity surrounding negotiations or future agreements.”

The city of Overland Park declined to comment at this time. A spokesperson instead pointed the Post to the city’s statement on the matter from late last year, which said, “Overland Park is supportive of our hometown teams. We know the Chiefs and Royals belong in the Kansas City region and will do everything in our power to keep them here.”

Looking back on Aspiria

Aspiria was floated as potential Royals home before

In November, Fescoe discussed Aspiria and Brookridge — another Overland Park redevelopment site near Interstate 435 and Antioch Road — as possible locations for a new Royals stadium on the Kansas side of the metro.

Shortly after, Kansas City Star sports columnist Sam McDowell also indicated that the Royals were looking at other locations, which included the Aspiria site.

The discussion about where a new Royals stadium might go followed Jackson County’s rejection of a ballot measure tied to building a new stadium in downtown Kansas City. Kansas has also taken steps to woo the team across state lines.

