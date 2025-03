Well-known breakfast eatery HomeGrown Kitchen is nearing the opening of its latest Johnson County location.

The restaurant will open to its first customers in Merriam on April 21.

HomeGrown will open at 8807 Shawnee Mission Parkway

The restaurant will occupy a newly-constructed building on the southwest corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road.

There, it will neighbor incoming restaurant and bar 30hop and the Grand Station Lofts apartment complex.

Once it opens, HomeGrown will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day of the week.

HomeGrown offers early morning and afternoon eats

The restaurant’s menu features classic breakfast dishes like buttermilk pancakes, avocado toast, cinnamon swirl French toast, and eggs benedict.

On the lunch side, HomeGrown also offers a variety of salads and sandwiches — all of which are available in the morning hours as well as the afternoon.

HomeGrown’s menu also offers breakfast cocktails like mimosas and Bloody Marys, in addition to specialty coffee drinks like lattes and mochas.

The Merriam location will also offer both indoor and outdoor dining, with a 22-seat outdoor patio with fire pits for the colder months.

This marks HomeGrown’s second JoCo location

The Wichita-based breakfast eatery opened its first Johnson County location in Leawood in June 2023.

Its new Merriam location joins a growing list of new additions to the mixed-use Merriam Grand Station development — closely preceding 30hop, and most recently following pet retailer Treats Unleashed and sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s.

“When you see a city start to reinvest in itself, it’s a good time to jump on board and see how we can help with that,” said Jason Stephens, general manager of the Merriam restaurant, in reference to the Merriam Grand Station development.

More expansion in Johnson County isn’t out of the question for HomeGrown, Stephens added. Particularly, he said cities like Lenexa, Olathe and Overland Park could be good fits for the brand — though nothing is currently set in stone.

Ultimately, he said he’s looking forward to bringing HomeGrown’s mission of “cultivating kindness” to a new clientele.

“Most of the time when people come in for breakfast, we’re their first experience of the day,” he said. “You can’t change the world all at once, but if I can make somebody’s day a little better by being a little extra hospitable, maybe I can change the world one breakfast guest at a time.”

