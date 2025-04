After making more than 50 pop-up appearances at Lenexa Public Market, a mother-and-son duo will soon make their eatery a permanent venture at the popular Johnson County food hall.

According to a release from the city of Lenexa, Sami Jenedi and his mother, Nesrin Jenedi, plan to soon move their Turkish-inspired restaurant KC Doner into a permanent market stall.

KC Doner will open later this year

Though an exact opening date has yet to be announced, KC Doner plans to open in their new space later this spring.

In the meantime, KC Doner will serve its cuisine at the market at 8750 Penrose Ln. on a pop-up basis through April and May.

The eatery is set to move into a stall formerly occupied by African Dream Cuisine, which moved into Kimchi + Bap’s former space after the Korean eatery left the market in November.

KC Doner serves cuisine with a “strong Turkish identity”

The restaurant’s namesake, doner, is a dish that entails meat in a tortilla, served with onions, parsley, sumac and tomato sauce.

The menu at KC Doner also features items like tabouli salad, meat pies, red lentil balls and spicy pepper rolls, which is made from Turkish pepper milk bread infused with spicy red pepper flakes, olive oil and aromatic herbs.

“People might be surprised by how comforting and approachable Turkish cuisine really is,” Sami Jenedi is quoted in the city’s release. “There’s a lot of variety, but at its core, it’s food that feels familiar — grilled meats, fresh herbs, warm spices and flaky pastries. It’s different but not distant.”

Sami noted the dishes customers see at KC Doner pull from Turkish, Arabic and Mediterranean influences. The menu reflects the recipes that his family from southern Turkey — specifically the city of Antioch (or Antakya) — has passed down through the generations.

“This food is personal; it reflects both our roots and our journey,” he said. “My mom leads the cooking, bringing the traditional flavors of Antioch to life, while I bring in my experience from when I worked as a cook at Hilton Barcelona. Every dish is made with care, and we want people to feel at home through the food we serve.”

Another merchant recently left the market

The city is also currently looking for a new merchant to replace Cosmo Burger, which will have its last day at the market this Friday.

Cosmo Burger has occupied a stall at the market for more than two years.

The locally-owned burger joint is planning to open its first stand-alone restaurant soon in Kansas City, Missouri’s Crossroads district.

