The end of one culinary concept marks the beginning of another at the Lenexa Public Market.

Korean restaurant Kimchi + Bap officially closed its Lenexa Public Market space last week, roughly a year after its opening.

But Lenexa city officials announced Tuesday that Saap Saap Noodles, a local concept serving dishes inspired by cuisine from Laos and Thailand, will follow close behind.

Saap Saap Noodles will move into the space formerly occupied by Mexican eatery Chilakillers, which also recently closed.

Kimchi + Bap’s last day was Nov. 26

Lisa Hamblen launched Kimchi + Bap in 2021, after a career in higher education at the University of Kansas.

In a social media announcement about the closure, she thanked the concept’s customers, saying their loyalty made the risk of starting something new worth it.

“Your visits got me through the long days and kept me going,” she said. “Your support has been unreal and I still can’t believe I got to cook for you.”

Before Kimchi + Bap became an anchor tenant at the market, the restaurant served customers as a pop-up concept on the market’s second floor.

The restaurant served authentic Korean dishes like bibimbap and japchae bowls.

Saap Saap Noodles will open in January

According to a press release from the city, Saap Saap Noodles will serve dishes like Lao-style pho (with meats like oxtail or chicken), pad Thai, khao poon (red curry noodles) and ribeye ramen every day of the week.

The name Saap Saap translates to “good good” in Laotian.

Owner and chef Adison Sichampanakhone said he aims to serve customers the comforting flavors and recipes that have been passed down through his own family.

“We are so excited to be a part of a collective group where all the vendors have a common goal to provide amazing experiences within the community,” he is quoted in the city’s release. “My wife and I have been coming to the Public Market as customers since they opened and are eager to work alongside the vendors. We are looking forward to growing with the Lenexa Public Market and bringing the home food Lao cuisine to the community.”

Lenexa Public Market has seen recent turnover

Chilakillers, a Mexican eatery that got its start as a food truck, closed its Lenexa Public Market location this summer, just two months after opening there.

Meanwhile, Cardboard Corner Cafe, an Overland Park-based cafe offering boardgames, snacks and cocktails, also opened a new stall at the market earlier this year.

