This week, popular ice creamery Betty Rae’s will officially celebrate its arrival in Overland Park.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based ice cream shop will open its newest Johnson County store in southern Overland Park on Wednesday.

Throughout the next few days, the shop has several festivities planned for its grand opening.

Betty Rae’s is opening at 6936 W. 135th. St.

The ice cream shop moved into a space at Deer Creek Marketplace, just off 135th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Bubble tea cafe Fat Bee previously occupied that space.

Once it opens, Betty Rae’s will operate from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Grand opening festivities and deals will take place this week

The new store will open its doors at 12 p.m. Wednesday, and the first 50 customers in line will get up to two scoops of free ice cream.

Betty Rae’s will also offer various merch giveaways that day, along with free toppings and sauces all day.

On Thursday, the store will offer free waffle cones all day.

Then on Friday, all pre-packed pints of ice cream will be $5 all day (normally priced at $9).

This marks the fourth Betty Rae’s in Johnson County

The Kansas City, Missouri-based brand made its Johnson County debut in 2023 with its Olathe shop.

Last summer, Betty Rae’s opened a second Johnson County location in Merriam — which also serves as a test kitchen and production facility for the brand.

Then in August of last year, Betty Rae’s opened a third Johnson County shop in Prairie Village.

Betty Rae’s also has two stores in Kansas City, Missouri, and one in Omaha, Nebraska.

