Blue Valley School Buzz: Board of Education names Dr. Gillian Chapman as next superintendent

The Blue Valley Board of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Gillian Chapman as the district’s next Superintendent of Schools. She will officially begin her leadership on July 1, 2025, following the retirement of Superintendent Dr. Tonya Merrigan.

Dr. Chapman brings a student-centered approach to leadership, a deep understanding of district operations and a strong belief in public education as a foundation for thriving communities. With nearly a decade of experience as superintendent in Teton County, Wyoming, she is known for building cultures of trust, empowering staff and advocating for innovative, future-ready learning environments.

“In Dr. Chapman, we found a leader who embodies the vision, values and voice of our community,” said Gina Knapp, Board of Education president. “Her experience building cultures of trust, driving academic and operational excellence and championing innovative, student-centered learning makes her the right person at the right time for Blue Valley. The Board is confident Dr. Chapman will lead with empathy, purpose and a deep commitment to preparing students for their future. We are grateful for the community’s partnership throughout this process and proud to have selected a leader who reflects our district’s high expectations and shared aspirations.”