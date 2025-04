A Missouri prosecutor says he is getting closer to filing charges against a Mission Hills attorney involved in a fatal wrong-way crash last year that left a Lee’s Summit man dead.

Johnson County, Missouri, Prosecuting Attorney Robert Russell confirmed that his office is still building a criminal case against Peter E. Goss of Mission Hills, the founder of Kansas City-based The Goss Law Firm, for his involvement in the deadly crash that occurred on Sept. 20, 2024.

“We are investigating this, and I expect charges to be filed,” Russell said in a brief phone interview this week with the Post. “I just want to make sure that [it’s] worked up fully and completely before we do so.”

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Goss was driving west on eastbound U.S. Highway 50 near Highway Z just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, when his Chevrolet Suburban struck a Subaru Legacy driven by Kevin Wilson, 65, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Goss suffered serious injuries and was taken to Research Medical Hospital in Kansas City, according to the Highway Patrol’s online crash report.

At the time, a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report said Goss was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated involving the death of another person, driving in the wrong direction of a divided highway and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident.

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

While no more exact timeline was given for when criminal charges could be filed, Russell said they are taking the matter seriously.

“This is a very significant incident,” he said. “A family lost a father, lost a spouse. It’s a significant situation.”

In his obituary, Wilson was described as an avid golfer and person with a quick wit and caring nature.

“He was a selfless father, who showed his love through acts of service, whether it be making long drives or always keeping his kids’ cars clean. He was a reliable friend, brother, and uncle,” the obituary said.

When reached for comment via email, Goss referred the Johnson County Post to his attorney, who declined to comment about any pending charges.

Wilson’s children have settled a civil suit with Goss

In December, Kevin Wilson’s son, Aaron Wilson, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Goss on behalf of himself and his sister, Olivia Wilson.

The two sides soon after came to a $2.3 million settlement, which was paid out by Goss’s insurer, according to court documents. That settlement was finalized by a Missouri judge in January.

According to the settlement, Aaron and Olivia Wilson each received $843,750. Another $562,500 was set aside to be used to pay attorneys’ fees.

Since the settlement, the Wilsons have not responded to the Post’s request for comment.

Charges taking time are not uncommon, DA says

When asked about the near-seven-month timeline between the crash and now, Russell said it comes down to resources in the mostly rural Johnson County, Missouri.

“It’s a matter of resources and manpower out in the rural jurisdictions versus what’s available in metropolitan jurisdictions to be able to get work done,” he said. “Unfortunately … I will say that in all the traffic fatalities that we’ve had come through my office, they’ve taken at least six to eight months to be complete before we can charge them.”

The Missouri Highway Patrol, which is investigating the case, submitted preliminary reports to Russell, which he reviewed and then requested that they do follow-up interviews with witnesses that had not been contacted the first time, Russell said.

“(The interviews will) be able to give me a complete set of information on the case so that I can charge it appropriately,” he said.

Goss continues to practice law

Goss founded The Goss Law Firm in 2016, according to a bio on the firm’s website.

The firm employs three lawyers, including Goss, who represent people who have been seriously injured in situations such as vehicle crashes and negligence.

“We work with you, listen to your story and provide legal guidance to help ensure your rights are protected during this difficult time. We will work tirelessly to obtain the benefits you deserve,” the firm says on its website.

Russell said that Goss’s standing as a high-profile personal injury attorney did not have any bearing on the time its taken to investigate potential criminal charges.

“Goss’s status as a lawyer has really nothing to do with us wanting to work this case up and make it right,” he said.

Go deeper: Missouri judge finalizes settlement in wrongful death case involving Mission Hills man