In order to keep up with a growing need, AdventHealth South Overland Park has added a new intensive care component.

After six months of construction, the hospital at 7820 W. 165th St. unveiled its new critical care unit earlier this spring — which hospital officials say was driven by community growth.

The new unit is on the hospital’s fifth floor

The hospital’s new fifth-floor addition serves as both a Progressive Care Unit (PCU) and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) — the latter of which is considered to offer more critical care than the former.

The floor has six ICU beds, 12 PCU beds, and four “shell” rooms (more rooms set aside for future expansion).

The day-to-day on that floor largely consists of surgical and rehabilitation services.

The new ICU rooms are also equipped for “tele-ICU” and “tele-neuro” services, in which patients can be virtually assessed by doctors.

The hospital is trying to adapt to community growth

Monica Natzke, chief nursing officer at AdventHealth South Overland Park, said the new addition stems from increased patient volumes, particularly in terms of critical care.

The area surrounding the hospital has also grown in population, she said. In addition to Johnson County, the hospital has seen more patients from southern-neighboring counties that don’t have as many options close by for critical care — such as Miami and Linn counties.

“We’re trying to grow as fast as the community is growing,” she said. “This allows us to serve more patients in an efficient manner and provide the high-level care that the patients and families deserve.”

More expansion in the works for AdventHealth

At AdventHealth’s Kansas City area hospitals, Natzke predicted that services will continue to expand, not just in Overland Park, but in other Johnson County cities as well. Construction is underway on a new AdventHealth hospital at Lenexa City Center, which aims to open in July.

“The community relies on us, and our goal is to continue to grow and serve them,” Natzke said. “We keep track of trends and what we need in this community, and then we work hard to meet those needs.”

