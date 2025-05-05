Mike Frizzell May 5, 2025 Crime & Courts Suspect in Olathe homicide case makes first court appearance Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL The Johnson County Courthouse. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. The suspect in an Olathe homicide made his first court appearance on Monday afternoon. Dartanan Hudgens, born in 1977, was arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Karen Peterson of Olathe. According to the criminal complaint, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office alleges that Hudgens “intentionally and with premeditation” killed Karen Peterson, 75, sometime between March 11 and March 21. Her body was not discovered for nearly two months, on Wednesday, April 30, when Olathe police responded to her address in the 400 block of North Persimmon Drive for a welfare check. Dartanan Hudgens appeared via Zoom video call from the Adult Detention Center across the street from the courthouse. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Hudgens made today’s court appearance via a Zoom video call from the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in Olathe, where he remains in custody on a $1 million bond. He did not say anything during the court appearance aside from yes or no answers to the judge’s questions. The Johnson County Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Hudgens in future court appearances. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, May 15.Never miss a storyabout your communitySee for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday. The latest news on this report: Man arrested in connection to death of Olathe woman About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleAdventHealth expands hospital in growing area of southern OP with new critical care unit LATEST HEADLINES AdventHealth expands hospital in growing area of southern OP with new critical care unit Ex-JoCo employee charged with asking underage girls for sexual images on Snapchat Vietnamese eatery Pho And My BesTea opens in downtown Mission A wind chime, mama bear and more — Take a new self-guided art tour through Merriam When Overland Park streets are rebuilt, older trees often have to go. Could more be saved?