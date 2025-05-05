Suspect in Olathe homicide case makes first court appearance

The suspect in an Olathe homicide made his first court appearance on Monday afternoon.

Dartanan Hudgens, born in 1977, was arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Karen Peterson of Olathe.

According to the criminal complaint, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office alleges that Hudgens “intentionally and with premeditation” killed Karen Peterson, 75, sometime between March 11 and March 21.

Her body was not discovered for nearly two months, on Wednesday, April 30, when Olathe police responded to her address in the 400 block of North Persimmon Drive for a welfare check.

Hudgens made today’s court appearance via a Zoom video call from the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in Olathe, where he remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

He did not say anything during the court appearance aside from yes or no answers to the judge’s questions.

The Johnson County Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Hudgens in future court appearances.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, May 15.

The latest news on this report: Man arrested in connection to death of Olathe woman