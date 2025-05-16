These 100+ Olathe high school seniors have committed to play sports in college

Senior athletes from Olathe Public Schools have committed to furthering their careers at colleges around the country this fall.

Throughout the fall and spring, Olathe Public Schools high school seniors, like their counterparts across the country, have been signing letters of intent announcing their plans to play sports in college.

From basketball to golf to wrestling, among others, they will be participating in athletics at colleges and universities nationwide.

Here’s a look at the seniors from each high school that plan to play a college sport this fall:

Congrats to these two for signing to wrestle at the next level! We are really proud of them both and can’t wait to see what they do next!

Aiden Stuart- Norwich University

Ender Rider- Fort Hays State University. pic.twitter.com/ZFsOGerUmG — Olathe East Hawks Wrestling (@CoachLarsonOE) May 2, 2025

Olathe East

Cameron Ayoade, soccer at University of Missouri – Kansas City

Madisyn Barncord, rowing at Kansas State University

Ashley Bryant, softball at Pensacola State College

Corrine Cole, basketball at Baker University

Cyril Davillier, track at MidAmerica Nazarene University

Kaya Eastman, soccer at Rogers State University

Hailey France, dance at Emporia State University

Avery Geiger, cheerleading at Baker University

Adam Hagan, swimming at Biola University

Laci Holbert, cheerleading at Pittsburg State University

Holden Hughes, track at MidAmerica Nazarene University

Skylar Jones, swimming at Nebraska Wesleyan University

Hannah Lavender, soccer at Loras University

Gustavo Leon Monterao, baseball at Rockhurst University

Holden Meadows, baseball at Missouri Western State University

Nina Piper, softball at Missouri University of Science & Technology

Ender Rider, wrestling at Fort Hays State University

Ryza Rollins, cheerleading at Pittsburg State University

Malasy Sakounlaphoum, volleyball at MidAmerica Nazarene University

Julia Schmidt, dance at Kansas State University

Cameron Speier, football at MidAmerica Nazarene University

Taylor Slocombe, baseball at Western Nebraska Community College

Nate Stallard, baseball at Quincy University

Aiden Stuart, wrestling at Norwich University

Kate Wright, volleyball at Mount Mercy University

Jaida Wills, dance at Kansas State University

Josiah Young, football at Pittsburg State University

#AGTG 110% committed to @avilamensBB None of this would be possible without the man above✝️

I want to thank all of my past coaches, friends, family members, and everyone else who has supported me on this path!

Onto the next chapter of my career🟣⚪️@OlatheNorthBB @KCKElite pic.twitter.com/zBvleahiFF — BJ Boyd (@bj_boyd15) April 19, 2025

Olathe North

LaiLah Austin, baseketball at Southwestern Community College

Niah Blachly, cross country and track at Missouri Western State University

BJ Boyd, basketball at Avila University

Jaedin Brady, volleyball at Ottawa University

Lauren Bullins, swimming at Wheaton College

Derrick Cooper, basketball at Allen County Community

Brady Cronkhite, baseball at Kansas Wesleyan University

Bria Dawson, volleyball at University of Central Missouri

Thomas Desmond, baseball at William Woods University

Wyatt Flood, football at Pittsburg State University

Alexa Frazier, dance at University of Nevada Las Vegas

Sophie Herman, softball at Emporia State University

Kaylan Hitchcock, wrestling at Fort Hays State University

Donovan Keeling, lacrosse at Benedictine College

Bryan Moran-Martinez, soccer at Kansas City Kansas Community College

Connor Rabbitt, basketball at University of St. Mary’s

Nick Rowden, basketball at Friends University

Sophia Salazar, dance at Avila University

Jamison Sarver, football at Emporia State University

Berit Shores, soccer at Fort Hays State University

Lailah Simmons, softball at MidAmerica Nazarene University

Gerald Simms, basketball at Ottawa University

Cole Smither, track & field at Wichita State University

Stella True, softball at Lindenwood University

Mya Underwood, volleyball at Ottawa University

Abbie Walden, softball at Colorado Christian University

Jaalan Watson, basketball at Wesleyan University

Allie Workman, soccer at Missouri University of Science and Technology

#ATTG – I am excited to announce that I have committed to play football @ Harding University. Thank you to all the schools that showed interest in me even after my injury. I also would like to thank my teammates and family for all their love & support. #GoBison #Blessed… pic.twitter.com/S4V6pOSghO — Merak Greinert (@merakgreinert) January 26, 2025

Olathe Northwest High School

Jake Adams, baseball at MidAmerica Nazarene University

Lance Alexander, baseball at Johnson County Community College

Michena Artis, track & field at University of Central Missouri

Anna Stesia Ballew, softball at Central Methodist University

William Beck Jr., football at Dodge City Community College

Drew Blackwell, football at Baker University

Jake Brink, football at Dodge City Community College

Isaiah Butler, football at Butler Community College

Hannah Butterbaugh, softball at Emporia State University

Jax Connolly, soccer at Baker University

Mithila Dixit, tennis at Creighton University

Clark Felvus, baseball at Olivet Nazarene University

Liam Funk, baseball at Metropolitan Community College

Kennedy Glassford, softball at Johnson County Community College

Piper Greeson, softball at Avila University

Merak Greinert, football at Harding University

Matthew Gordon, baseball at Crowder College

Eva Hurtig, dance at Texas Tech University

Riley Jankel, football at Missouri University of Science and Technology

Kristen Keller, soccer at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Alex Klukvin, volleyball at Kansas State University

Ava Patterson, soccer at Kansas State University

Kate Schneider, cross country and track & field at Northwest Missouri State University

Lewis Tollie, golf at MidAmerica Nazarene University

Alex Uhl, baseball at Ottawa College

Gavin Uhl, baseball at Ottawa College

Nick Waters, basketball at MidAmerica Nazarene University

Ruby Wexler, soccer at Washburn University

Lillian Winright, softball at Emporia State University

We can’t wait to watch Wyatt Osborn at Kansas City Kansas Community College! @KCKCCAthletics pic.twitter.com/HOGoekFGBU — Olathe South Boys Soccer (@OSHSBoysSoccer) May 1, 2025

Olathe South High School

Max Armstrong, football at Butler Community College

Beau Beverman, baseball at Coffeyville Community College

Finn Bryan, baseball at Baker University

Jahmari Clifton, track & field at Hutchison Community College

Caroline Clayton, volleyball at Western Illinois University

Noah Crossman, wrestling at Avila University

Kennedy Derks, volleyball at Washburn University

Mason Garlich, track & field at Missouri Baptist University

Andrew Ghan, track & field at MidAmerica Nazarene University

Braydon Hall, baseball at MidAmerica Nazarene University

Haylie Hallman, wrestling at Avila University

Kira Jacobs, swimming at University of Nebraska – Omaha

Mia Jacobs, swimming at University of Nebraska – Omaha

Isaac Jenkins, bowling at Bethel University

Cadence Kinzer, dance at Baker University

Marissa Kohl, dance at Emporia State University

Jack Langston, soccer at Metropolitan Community College

Quentin Cunningham Lewis, basketball at Baker University

Taylor Nielsen, volleyball at University of Central Oklahoma

Wyatt Osborn, soccer at Kansas City Kansas Community College

Dylan Peuser, baseball at Coffeyville Community College

Aiden Pina, wrestling at Avila University

Dylan Plath, cross country and track at Kansas State University

Olivia Robben, basketball at University of Central Missouri

Dylan Rottinghaus, soccer at Culver Stockton College

Dylan Sapp, powerlifting at Ottawa University

Kaden Slaven, soccer at Southern Nazarene University

PJ Smith, soccer at Metropolitan Community College

Peter Mac Swaney, football at Morningside University

Camryn Talcott, track & field at Graceland University

Justice Thomas, wrestling at Ottawa University

Rylan Trout, cross country and track at University of St. Mary

Josie Vance, softball at Labette Community College

Addison Whyte, wrestling at Avila University

Olathe West

Brynn Allison, soccer at Washburn Universiy

Bryce Austin, track & field at Benedictine College

Collin Baker, baseball at Central Methodist University

Parker Boggins, golf at Missouri Western State University

Lilly Brewer, cross country and track & field at University of Nebraska-Kearney

Liz Browning, cross country and track & field at University of Central Arkansas

Kyla Crawford, softball at Central Methodist University

Elijah Custer, eSports at University of Kansas

Teyton DesLauriers, baseball at University of Central Missouri

Tevyn Gasaway, football at Hutchinson Community College

Aiden Heidari, track & field at Fort Hays State University

Joree Houdeshell, soccer at Missouri State University

Bella Jaso, softball at Iowa Western Community College

Ava Johnson, volleyball at Kansas City Kansas Community College

Brevyn Kellepouris, softball at Pennsylvania State University

Elijah Kennedy, eSports at Baker University

Reece McClintock, golf at Northeast Alabama Community College

Micah McGavran, baseball at Barton County Community College

Ty Miller, baseball at Pittsburg State University

Cormac O’Keefe, golf at Wartburg College

Dayton Richardson, track & field at University of Central Missouri

Kaiya Rickard, soccer at Belmont University

Leah Russell, volleyball at Elmhurst University

Luke Sahrmann, baseball at Washburn University

Emma Sales, basketball at Point Loma Nazarene University

Colton Schimke, soccer at Baker University

Ava Sikes, soccer at Rogers State University

Sophie Smith, soccer at Pittsburg State University

William Spritzer, track & field at Pittsburg State University

Jasmine Stiede, cross country and track & field at Wichita State University

Phoenix Stockdale, swimming at Rockhurst University

Kinzie Taylor, soccer at Rockhurst University

Braxton Theel, cross country and track & field at Coastal Carolina University

Brayden Walker, baseball at Baker University

Chloe Walker, cheerleading at Southwest Baptist

Bennett Warren, golf at University of Iowa

Maliyah Warren, softball at University of Central Florida

Jules Wardlaw, soccer at Washburn University

Kyleigh Wilson, soccer at Emporia State University

Sherron Woodberry, basketball at Amherst College

Reece Young, soccer at Ottawa University

