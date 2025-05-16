fbpx
Andrew Gaug
Andrew Gaug
Local Sports

These 100+ Olathe high school seniors have committed to play sports in college

Holden Meadows
Holden Meadows of Olathe East High School. Image via Olathe East High School Athletics.

Senior athletes from Olathe Public Schools have committed to furthering their careers at colleges around the country this fall.

Throughout the fall and spring, Olathe Public Schools high school seniors, like their counterparts across the country, have been signing letters of intent announcing their plans to play sports in college.

From basketball to golf to wrestling, among others, they will be participating in athletics at colleges and universities nationwide.

Here’s a look at the seniors from each high school that plan to play a college sport this fall:

Olathe East

  • Cameron Ayoade, soccer at University of Missouri – Kansas City
  • Madisyn Barncord, rowing at Kansas State University
  • Ashley Bryant, softball at Pensacola State College
  • Corrine Cole, basketball at Baker University
  • Cyril Davillier, track at MidAmerica Nazarene University
  • Kaya Eastman, soccer at Rogers State University
  • Hailey France, dance at Emporia State University
  • Avery Geiger, cheerleading at Baker University
  • Adam Hagan, swimming at Biola University
  • Laci Holbert, cheerleading at Pittsburg State University
  • Holden Hughes, track at MidAmerica Nazarene University
  • Skylar Jones, swimming at Nebraska Wesleyan University
  • Hannah Lavender, soccer at Loras University
  • Gustavo Leon Monterao, baseball at Rockhurst University
  • Holden Meadows, baseball at Missouri Western State University
  • Nina Piper, softball at Missouri University of Science & Technology
  • Ender Rider, wrestling at Fort Hays State University
  • Ryza Rollins, cheerleading at Pittsburg State University
  • Malasy Sakounlaphoum, volleyball at MidAmerica Nazarene University
  • Julia Schmidt, dance at Kansas State University
  • Cameron Speier, football at MidAmerica Nazarene University
  • Taylor Slocombe, baseball at Western Nebraska Community College
  • Nate Stallard, baseball at Quincy University
  • Aiden Stuart, wrestling at Norwich University
  • Kate Wright, volleyball at Mount Mercy University
  • Jaida Wills, dance at Kansas State University
  • Josiah Young, football at Pittsburg State University

Olathe North

  • LaiLah Austin, baseketball at Southwestern Community College
  • Niah Blachly, cross country and track at Missouri Western State University
  • BJ Boyd, basketball at Avila University
  • Jaedin Brady, volleyball at Ottawa University
  • Lauren Bullins, swimming at Wheaton College
  • Derrick Cooper, basketball at Allen County Community
  • Brady Cronkhite, baseball at Kansas Wesleyan University
  • Bria Dawson, volleyball at University of Central Missouri
  • Thomas Desmond, baseball at William Woods University
  • Wyatt Flood, football at Pittsburg State University
  • Alexa Frazier, dance at University of Nevada Las Vegas
  • Sophie Herman, softball at Emporia State University
  • Kaylan Hitchcock, wrestling at Fort Hays State University
  • Donovan Keeling, lacrosse at Benedictine College
  • Bryan Moran-Martinez, soccer at Kansas City Kansas Community College
  • Connor Rabbitt, basketball at University of St. Mary’s
  • Nick Rowden, basketball at Friends University
  • Sophia Salazar, dance at Avila University
  • Jamison Sarver, football at Emporia State University
  • Berit Shores, soccer at Fort Hays State University
  • Lailah Simmons, softball at MidAmerica Nazarene University
  • Gerald Simms, basketball at Ottawa University
  • Cole Smither, track & field at Wichita State University
  • Stella True, softball at Lindenwood University
  • Mya Underwood, volleyball at Ottawa University
  • Abbie Walden, softball at Colorado Christian University
  • Jaalan Watson, basketball at Wesleyan University
  • Allie Workman, soccer at Missouri University of Science and Technology

Olathe Northwest High School

  • Jake Adams, baseball at MidAmerica Nazarene University
  • Lance Alexander, baseball at Johnson County Community College
  • Michena Artis, track & field at University of Central Missouri
  • Anna Stesia Ballew, softball at Central Methodist University
  • William Beck Jr., football at Dodge City Community College
  • Drew Blackwell, football at Baker University
  • Jake Brink, football at Dodge City Community College
  • Isaiah Butler, football at Butler Community College
  • Hannah Butterbaugh, softball at Emporia State University
  • Jax Connolly, soccer at Baker University
  • Mithila Dixit, tennis at Creighton University
  • Clark Felvus, baseball at Olivet Nazarene University
  • Liam Funk, baseball at Metropolitan Community College
  • Kennedy Glassford, softball at Johnson County Community College
  • Piper Greeson, softball at Avila University
  • Merak Greinert, football at Harding University
  • Matthew Gordon, baseball at Crowder College
  • Eva Hurtig, dance at Texas Tech University
  • Riley Jankel, football at Missouri University of Science and Technology
  • Kristen Keller, soccer at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
  • Alex Klukvin, volleyball at Kansas State University
  • Ava Patterson, soccer at Kansas State University
  • Kate Schneider, cross country and track & field at Northwest Missouri State University
  • Lewis Tollie, golf at MidAmerica Nazarene University
  • Alex Uhl, baseball at Ottawa College
  • Gavin Uhl, baseball at Ottawa College
  • Nick Waters, basketball at MidAmerica Nazarene University
  • Ruby Wexler, soccer at Washburn University
  • Lillian Winright, softball at Emporia State University

Olathe South High School

  • Max Armstrong, football at Butler Community College
  • Beau Beverman, baseball at Coffeyville Community College
  • Finn Bryan, baseball at Baker University
  • Jahmari Clifton, track & field at Hutchison Community College
  • Caroline Clayton, volleyball at Western Illinois University
  • Noah Crossman, wrestling at Avila University
  • Kennedy Derks, volleyball at Washburn University
  • Mason Garlich, track & field at Missouri Baptist University
  • Andrew Ghan, track & field at MidAmerica Nazarene University
  • Braydon Hall, baseball at MidAmerica Nazarene University
  • Haylie Hallman, wrestling at Avila University
  • Kira Jacobs, swimming at University of Nebraska – Omaha
  • Mia Jacobs, swimming at University of Nebraska – Omaha
  • Isaac Jenkins, bowling at Bethel University
  • Cadence Kinzer, dance at Baker University
  • Marissa Kohl, dance at Emporia State University
  • Jack Langston, soccer at Metropolitan Community College
  • Quentin Cunningham Lewis, basketball at Baker University
  • Taylor Nielsen, volleyball at University of Central Oklahoma
  • Wyatt Osborn, soccer at Kansas City Kansas Community College
  • Dylan Peuser, baseball at Coffeyville Community College
  • Aiden Pina, wrestling at Avila University
  • Dylan Plath, cross country and track at Kansas State University
  • Olivia Robben, basketball at University of Central Missouri
  • Dylan Rottinghaus, soccer at Culver Stockton College
  • Dylan Sapp, powerlifting at Ottawa University
  • Kaden Slaven, soccer at Southern Nazarene University
  • PJ Smith, soccer at Metropolitan Community College
  • Peter Mac Swaney, football at Morningside University
  • Camryn Talcott, track & field at Graceland University
  • Justice Thomas, wrestling at Ottawa University
  • Rylan Trout, cross country and track at University of St. Mary
  • Josie Vance, softball at Labette Community College
  • Addison Whyte, wrestling at Avila University
Olathe West

  • Brynn Allison, soccer at Washburn Universiy
  • Bryce Austin, track & field at Benedictine College
  • Collin Baker, baseball at Central Methodist University
  • Parker Boggins, golf at Missouri Western State University
  • Lilly Brewer, cross country and track & field at University of Nebraska-Kearney
  • Liz Browning, cross country and track & field at University of Central Arkansas
  • Kyla Crawford, softball at Central Methodist University
  • Elijah Custer, eSports at University of Kansas
  • Teyton DesLauriers, baseball at University of Central Missouri
  • Tevyn Gasaway, football at Hutchinson Community College
  • Aiden Heidari, track & field at Fort Hays State University
  • Joree Houdeshell, soccer at Missouri State University
  • Bella Jaso, softball at Iowa Western Community College
  • Ava Johnson, volleyball at Kansas City Kansas Community College
  • Brevyn Kellepouris, softball at Pennsylvania State University
  • Elijah Kennedy, eSports at Baker University
  • Reece McClintock, golf at Northeast Alabama Community College
  • Micah McGavran, baseball at Barton County Community College
  • Ty Miller, baseball at Pittsburg State University
  • Cormac O’Keefe, golf at Wartburg College
  • Dayton Richardson, track & field at University of Central Missouri
  • Kaiya Rickard, soccer at Belmont University
  • Leah Russell, volleyball at Elmhurst University
  • Luke Sahrmann, baseball at Washburn University
  • Emma Sales, basketball at Point Loma Nazarene University
  • Colton Schimke, soccer at Baker University
  • Ava Sikes, soccer at Rogers State University
  • Sophie Smith, soccer at Pittsburg State University
  • William Spritzer, track & field at Pittsburg State University
  • Jasmine Stiede, cross country and track & field at Wichita State University
  • Phoenix Stockdale, swimming at Rockhurst University
  • Kinzie Taylor, soccer at Rockhurst University
  • Braxton Theel, cross country and track & field at Coastal Carolina University
  • Brayden Walker, baseball at Baker University
  • Chloe Walker, cheerleading at Southwest Baptist
  • Bennett Warren, golf at University of Iowa
  • Maliyah Warren, softball at University of Central Florida
  • Jules Wardlaw, soccer at Washburn University
  • Kyleigh Wilson, soccer at Emporia State University
  • Sherron Woodberry, basketball at Amherst College
  • Reece Young, soccer at Ottawa University

Other schools where seniors that signed letters of intent:

