Amid rapid growth across the Kansas City metro, a taco spot is unveiling its latest Johnson County location this week.

Kansas City-based Tiki Taco will “soft open” its new Olathe location on Thursday, followed by a grand opening event on Tuesday, May 27.

The new Olathe location is also the launch of a culinary partnership with another local favorite: The Golden Scoop ice cream shop.

Tiki Taco is opening at 14947 W. 119th St.

The restaurant has moved into a space at the Olathe Pointe shopping center, just off 119th Street and Black Bob Road.

Chinese restaurant Master Wok previously occupied that space.

Tiki Taco’s regular hours in Olathe will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Tiki Taco partnering with Golden Scoop

The menu at Tiki Taco features a variety of “Cal-Mex style” tacos — some of which include “dripping” birria, grilled shrimp, Korean beef and Thai fried chicken.

In addition to tacos, the restaurant also serves other items like burritos, quesadillas, chips and dip, and “loaded” Tiki fries.

Tiki Taco also serves cocktails, such as mai tais, palomas, and “island time” margaritas.

Though the menu at the Olathe location will mostly mirror what customers have seen at other Tiki Taco locations, there’s one new addition this time.

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

Tiki Taco has partnered with local nonprofit The Golden Scoop — known for both their ice cream and their mission of employing adults with developmental disabilities — to serve its ice cream. Specifically, its vanilla and raspberry ice cream will be served atop Tiki Taco’s churros.

“Their ice cream is really good, but what they’re doing is even more important,” Knott said, referring to The Golden Scoop.

So far, Olathe will serve as the southernmost point of Tiki Taco’s expansion in Johnson County.

“We have a lot of customers that when we opened in Overland Park, (asked), ‘When are you going to come farther south?’” said Meredith Schulte, marketing manager with Tiki Taco.

Another Tiki Taco is on its way to Johnson County

Further north, another Tiki Taco opening will follow in Johnson County later this year.

The restaurant is moving into a space formerly occupied by taco shop Al Chile in downtown Shawnee. As of right now, that new location is on track for an opening in July or August, company officials say.

“We all fell in love with the space and what they’re trying to do downtown,” Knott said.

Recently, plans were also finalized to bring Tiki Taco to the KU campus in Lawrence where it will serve its tacos at both the renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium complex and historic Allen Fieldhouse.

Beyond that, the goal is to bring Tiki Taco to other parts of the metro, incluidng North Kansas City, Liberty and Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Sales on Friday will go to Olathe nonprofit

Through Tiki Taco’s expansion, the brand’s owners said they also hope to continue partnering with local communities for things like fundraising and outreach.

In Olathe, that will kick off with a donation of Friday’s profits to the Olathe Bike Club — a local club that aims to help at-risk high school students through bike building.

“Any time you open a new space, you get to meet more people,” said Tiki Taco COO and co-owner Jason Kinslow. “It’s fun bringing in new employees and teaching them about the Tiki Taco vibe, but bigger than that, it’s building a bridge with the community. That’s what we’ve always done.”

Want more food and drink news? Locally-owned Italian deli coming soon to Overland Park