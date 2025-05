It all started with a trip to Montana and a really good sandwich.

That’s where Adam Bracco said the wheels started turning. On a trip with his family two years ago, they stopped at a local Italian delicatessen for lunch and were blown away — so much so that they returned again before heading back to Kansas.

The sandwiches were too good to forget after returning back home to Overland Park, Bracco said — so why not bring them back home? And thus, after convincing the owner of the Montana restaurant to help show him the ropes, he’s recreating the concept in Johnson County.

His new deli, La Fetta, will open its doors later this year in Overland Park. Pending renovations to the space, La Fetta is aiming for a fall opening — likely September or October.

La Fetta is coming to 14363 Metcalf Ave.

The restaurant will occupy a space just off 143rd Street and Metcalf Avenue, near Jose Peppers and I Am Frozen Dessert Cafe.

Beastified Gym previously occupied that space before relocating to southern Overland Park.

Once the restaurant opens, Bracco said La Fetta’s regular hours will likely be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

La Fetta will serve sandwiches and other Italian goods

Bracco said the star of the menu at La Fetta will be its sandwiches.

The restaurant will offer 16 to 18 kinds of sandwiches, all made with locally-sourced meats, produce and house-made sauces. For example, the “Sublime” sandwich will have turkey, spicy pesto, burrata cheese and sun-dried tomatoes.

Renovations are currently underway, but when they wrap up, Bracco said customers can expect a “modern chic” vibe.

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

It won’t be your typical fast-casual sandwich shop where customers approach the counter, choose their bread and filling, and have a sandwich in seconds. But Bracco said the wait will be well worth it.

“I think that the food will speak for itself,” he said. “And customer service will be number one for us.”

The restaurant’s name, La Fetta, means “the slice” in Italian.

On the retail side, the deli will also offer a selection of meats and other snacks like stuffed red peppers and charcuterie boards, as well as imported Italian goods like wine, pasta and pasta sauces.

The owner may open more La Fetta delis in Johnson County

Following the Overland Park restaurant’s opening, Bracco said the goal is to expand the concept further into the Kansas City metro area.

Eventually, it may have up to seven locations across the metro. Right now, though, he’s focused on laying the groundwork with La Fetta’s flagship location for at least the next year.

A southern Overland Park resident himself, he said the area felt like a great launching point for the concept.

For one thing, it’s close to home. But it’s also a community that he knows well, and he said he’s doing his best to make La Fetta something that involves his neighbors — from its vendors to the people helping with the remodel.

“We’re very passionate about it, and we can’t wait for it to get open,” he said. “We’re trying to include as many people here locally as we can.”

Want more food and drink news? Kansas coffee chain Mokas making Johnson County debut