An international home goods retailer will soon unveil its first store in Johnson County.

Japanese brand Daiso is gearing up to open its new Olathe store, with a grand opening planned for this Saturday and Sunday.

Daiso is opening at 14673 W. 119th St.

The store has moved into a space at the Olathe Pointe shopping center, just off 119th Street and Black Bob Road.

Party supply retailer Party City previously occupied that space.

Daiso will also be near Tiki Taco’s newest Johnson County location at the shopping center, which also recently opened.

Daiso offers a variety of household items

The global retailer aims to be a “one-stop shop” of home goods and accessories.

The brand’s name, “daiso”, translates to “large creation” in Japanese.

At Daiso stores, customers can find up to 80,000 Japanese-inspired items in stock — some of which include stationery and cosmetic items, as well as toys and snacks.

This will be Daiso’s first store in Johnson County

The Olathe store will also serve as the first in the wider Kansas City metro for the retailer.

The company has a second Johnson County store in the works in Shawnee, which aims to open later this summer, according to the company’s website.

Across the state line, two new Missouri stores are also in the works in the St. Louis area in Brentwood and Chesterfield.

