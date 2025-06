A new venue offering all-hours practice time for golfers is on its way to Overland Park.

Nebraska-based Swing 365 has a new Overland Park facility in the works, which will open later this year.

Swing 365 is coming to 14870 Metcalf Ave.

The new facility will open at the Heatherwood Village shopping center, just off 149th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Another indoor golf facility, True Aim Indoor Golf, previously occupied that space for five years before closing in May.

Swing 365 will open in the space in August, according to the company’s website.

Swing 365 offers a “state-of-the-art” practice environment

Each Swing 365 location offers private suites with widescreen golf simulators, which can simulate more than 95 courses from around the world.

The simulators use infrared sensors to track and recreate the ball onscreen in real time.

Swing 365 is membership-based, and members can come in any time on any day of the year to use the facility.

This marks the first Swing 365 in Johnson County

Further west, the company also plans to open a new facility in Lawrence later this summer.

Earlier this year, GolfTRK — another indoor golf facility — also opened in southern Overland Park.

GolfTRK’s original location is in Lenexa, which has been open for nearly two years.

