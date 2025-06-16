Updates from JCCC: Sip, savor, and support scholarships at summer JCCC Foundation events

At JCCC, we’ve witnessed many times the transformational power of a scholarship on a student’s life and the lives of their loved ones. Scholarships reduce the out-of-pocket costs associated with college and help students continue their education — and that education opens up a world of possibilities.

In 2024, the JCCC Foundation awarded $1.7 million in scholarships to students. Scholarships and student support funded through donations to the JCCC Foundation include:

Merit and financial need tuition and textbook scholarships

Student emergency assistance funds

Cavalier MealSHARE program

International and Immigrant Student Services scholarships

Veteran and military-affiliated scholarships

And many more

This summer, the JCCC Foundation will host two events to support student scholarships – Summer Sips and Scholarships, and the Harvest Dinner.

Summer Sips and Scholarships

Watch the inspiring student speaker, JCCC scholarship recipient and graduate, Jedidah Kapapula, share her story at last year’s Summer Sips and Scholarships event.

Next Thursday, June 26, join Johnson County community leaders for the third annual Summer Sips and Scholarships event. This women-only social event is held on JCCC’s campus in the state-of-the-art Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy. Bring friends and come prepared to meet new ones, enjoy food and beverages prepared by JCCC culinary and pastry students, and hear the inspiring story of a student scholarship recipient.

Tickets for Summer Sips and Scholarships start at $25 and can be purchased here.

The Harvest Dinner

On August 22, the JCCC Foundation will host the Harvest Dinner, a farm-to-table dinner created by Chef Bradley Gilmore from Lula Southern Cookhouse (who also happens to be a JCCC culinary program alum). Enjoy three mouth-watering courses crafted with fresh, flavorful produce grown at JCCC’s Open Petal Farm and other nearby producers.

After dinner, attendees can keep the fun going with a free outdoor concert on the lawn of the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art. JCCC’s Midwest Trust Center will host a series of free “Light Up the Lawn” concerts in August. The performance on the 22nd will feature the original sounds of Beth Watts Nelson and Kelly Hunt – a local Americana duo.

The Harvest Dinner raises funds for JCCC students studying Sustainable Agriculture, many of whom work on Open Petal Farm and help grow the Harvest Dinner produce. Tickets for the Harvest Dinner start at $65 per person and can be purchased here. This event has limited seating and sells out fast. Reserve your spot on or before August 10.

Learn more

Student need continues to outpace the scholarship funds available. Supporting the JCCC Foundation helps students in our community wish, dream, and do. To learn about more ways to give, visit jccc.edu/foundation.