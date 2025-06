An international café and bakery chain’s long-awaited first opening in Johnson County is finally here.

French-inspired café and bakery Paris Baguette will open its doors in Overland Park on Tuesday, near the Oak Park Mall.

Paris Baguette will open at 11137 W. 95th St.

The bakery and café occupies a newly built space just off 95th Street and Nieman Road, just north of Oak Park Mall.

There, it will neighbor breakfast eatery IHOP — which also recently opened. Both the IHOP and Paris Baguette locations on this site are owned by Wichita-based franchisee, Mika Issa.

Once it opens, Paris Baguette’s regular hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Paris Baguette serves “freshly-baked” pastries and sandwiches

Paris Baguette serves up a wide range of baked goods, from decorated cakes and croissants to tarts and doughnuts.

In addition to its baked goods, the café also offers various savory items like grilled cheese sandwiches, BBQ chicken wraps, breakfast sandwiches, and ham and cheese croissants.

Paris Baguette also offers a variety of coffee drinks, from cappuccinos and americanos to mochas and hazelnut lattes.

This marks Paris Baguette’s Johnson County debut

The Overland Park location also serves as the first Paris Baguette in the wider Kansas City metro area.

Later this year, a second Paris Baguette location is slated to open further south in Overland Park.

That location will open at 15895 Metcalf Ave., near a Taco Bell and Scooter’s Coffee.

