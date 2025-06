An Olathe woman will spend 18 years in prison for causing an Overland Park woman’s fatal drug overdose.

On June 16, Beulah Beatrice Quiroz was sentenced in Johnson County District Court to 220 months in prison for distribution of a controlled substance causing death. Judge Michael P. Joyce handed down the sentence.

She pleaded guilty to the charge on April 22.

Quiroz sold drugs to an OP woman

Quiroz was originally charged on Jan. 30, 2025, for selling narcotics that caused the overdose death of Dori Cunagin, 46, on Feb. 6, 2024.

Her arrest was the result of an investigation by the Overland Park Police Department, according to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Quiroz initially faced an additional charge of use of a communication facility during a drug felony, which means telephones, computers or computer networks were used in a drug deal, according to court records. That charge was later dropped.

Quiroz had previous drug convictions in Kansas, including felony possession in 2021, misdemeanor possession in 2020 and felony possession in 2019, among others.

Victim was a “gentle soul”

Cunagin worked as a chef at The Big Biscuit and as a cashier at 7-Eleven, finding joy in being kind to others and sharing her love of cooking, according to her obituary stated.

“Dori poured her heart into all that she did, always showing kindness to customers as well as sharing her culinary creations, finding joy in the artistry of cooking and delighting others with her delicious dishes,” it stated.

In a social media post, her brother Cody Cunagin honored her spirit and said her loving nature will continue through her two daughters.

“She was an amazing, loving person, with a bright heart and spirit,” he stated on the post. “Her two beautiful daughters whom I’m blessed to call my nieces … will carry her spirit on! I will cherish and remember every time you made me smile.”

Cunagin’s family did not return a request for comment from the Post.

