After five years in Johnson County, a restaurant specializing in “crave-worthy” teriyaki bowls is eyeing local expansion.

Colorado-based Teriyaki Madness aims to expand in multiple markets across Kansas, including in Johnson County.

Overland Park is part of the restaurant’s expansion plan across Kansas

Though a concrete timeline hasn’t yet been determined for Overland Park, the company said it could eventually add 20 more Teriyaki Madness locations statewide.

That could include three more rounds of expansion in the next five years in Wichita, Topeka and Overland Park.

“There’s a strong demand for healthy, customizable fast-casual options,” said Alison Satriana, vice president of development marketing for Teriyaki Madness. “There’s some great affordable real estate in the area as well. So there’s a lot of opportunity there.”

Teriyaki Madness currently has one Overland Park location

The restaurant debuted in Johnson County in late 2020, at 7074 W. 105th St. (near the future site of Missouri-based PaPPo’s Pizzeria).

Since then, Satriana said Teriyaki Madness has worked up a following in Overland Park.

“They absolutely love it,” she said. “It’s bold, kind of more unique flavors than the typical burgers and pizza and sub (sandwiches) that you see everywhere, so it’s been a welcome change for the community.”

Teriyaki Madness is expanding statewide

In addition to growth in Johnson County, new locations for Teriyaki Madness are currently in the works further west, in the Topeka and Wichita metro areas.

Satriana said the first Wichita location will open later this summer, with at least two more to follow later on.

“There’s a ton of growth happening,” she said. “Kansas City folks have loved the food, and we want to bring more to them.”

