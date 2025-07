This week, two new local eateries are making their debut inside the Lenexa Public Market.

Bakery and café Homestead Kitchen + Bakery opened Tuesday, followed by Wednesday’s opening of Turkish eatery KC Döner.

Homestead serves “a little bit of everything”

On the café’s menu, customers can find items like sandwiches, salads, pastries and cookies.

The restaurant originally got its start in Baldwin City, Kansas, nearly a decade ago.

Homestead’s regular hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

“Whether you want a healthy salad and protein balls, or you have a hankering for a burger, fries, and ice cream, we have something for every mood,” said co-owner Lori Gardner via a release on Tuesday. “We’ve been in business for close to nine years and we’ve worked very hard to build a concept that our customers enjoy.”

KC Döner serves Turkish cuisine

The mother-and-son-owned restaurant offers “Mediterranean cuisine with a strong Turkish identity” and is primarily known for its döners (meat wrapped in a tortilla with onions, sumac, parsley, and tomato sauce).

Other dishes on the menu include baklava, kisir salad, potato pie and spicy pepper rolls.

KC Döner’s regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

“My mom leads the cooking, bringing the traditional flavors of southern Turkey to life, while I bring in my experience from when I worked as a cook at Hilton Barcelona,” said co-owner Sami Jenedi about his mother, Nesrin Jenedi, via a release Tuesday. “Every dish is made with care, and we want people to feel at home through the food we serve.”

Lenexa Public Market has seen a lot of recent turnover

Homestead is replacing Cosmo Burger at the market, which left Lenexa earlier this year to open a new stand-alone restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri.

KC Döner is replacing African Dream Cuisine, which moved into the space previously occupied by Korean eatery Kimchi + Bap.

Lao-inspired eatery Saap Saap Noodles also opened at the market earlier this year, replacing Mexican eatery Chilakillers.

Want more food and drink news? Remodeled Taco Bell near Lenexa City Center reopens with new features